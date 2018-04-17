James Patterson Teacher Education Scholarship open to incoming freshman education majors

The Patterson Family Foundation provides funding for James Patterson Teacher Education Scholarships at 21 colleges and universities. Patterson first introduced his scholarship to ESU in 2013, renewing it every year for the last five years.

"My passion is to get more and more kids excited about reading and training the next generation of great teachers is essential to that mission," explained Patterson after presenting the scholarship in 2013. He was "looking to bring the Teacher Education Scholarships to more schools," and thought "The Teachers College would be a great addition."

ESU, known for its renowned Teachers College, has been a long-time leader in education and is home to the National Teachers Hall of Fame and the Memorial to Fallen Educators. In addition, two ESU alumni were recently honored by the Kansas State Department of Education. Samantha Neill, a 2002 graduate of TTC, was named the 2018 Kansas Teacher of the Year and John Allison, a 2008 Master of Science in education graduate, was named the 2018 Kansas Superintendent of the Year.

"Mr. Patterson has recognized Emporia State University's 155-year commitment to preparing outstanding teachers through his generosity funding 16 teacher education scholarships, six of which are available to incoming freshmen teacher education majors for the 2018-2019 academic year," said Ken Weaver, dean of The Teachers College.

Recipients of the Patterson Scholarship must graduate from ESU with a Bachelor of Science in Education in order to remain eligible for the scholarship. Those who change majors or leave ESU will lose the scholarship and the University will permanently lose the funding for that scholarship. Applicants are asked to apply only if they have a strong commitment to become a teacher and remain at ESU.

To be eligible for the award, applicants are required to submit:

The 2018-2019 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Typed 500-word double-spaced essay on their commitment to become a teacher

Typed statement from their parent(s) detailing their interest and commitment in becoming a teacher

Two letters of recommendation from teachers or other individuals with whom they have worked

Official school transcript

A completed supervised experience working with children form

Affidavit of Understanding about the Patterson Scholar's Commitment to Teacher Education and Emporia State University signed by the applicant and her/his parent(s)

ESU also offers scholarships for full-time, out-of-state freshmen, transfer and international undergraduate students. The Sunflower Scholarship is a $5,000 renewable scholarship and can be renewed for six subsequent semesters after the first year for freshmen and two subsequent semesters after the first year for transfer students. To learn more about the Sunflower Scholarship visit https://www.emporia.edu/sunflowerscholarship.

About Emporia State University

Emporia State University offers over 200 academic programs in the School of Business, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Library and Information Management and The Teachers College. ESU is the only public university in Kansas to have earned national recognition as a College of Distinction, an honor for universities that demonstrate innovative application of high-impact education. In addition, in the Best Colleges 2018 guidebook by U.S. News and World Report, ESU is ranked No. 2 in lowest student debt of all Midwest regional universities. U.S. News also cited ESU's School of Business as a best value for both in-state and out-of-state students and ranked the online graduate education and non-MBA online programs in the Top 100 programs in the nation. For more information, visit www.emporia.edu.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-patterson-teacher-education-scholarship-open-to-incoming-freshman-education-majors-300631722.html

SOURCE Emporia State University

Related Links

https://www.emporia.edu

