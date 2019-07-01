James Peter Henry Brings Art To The Downtown L.A. Skyline With New Mural At Santa Fe Lofts

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MWest Holdings, a Los Angeles–based, vertically integrated real estate investment and property management company with more than 2.5 million square feet of residential and commercial property across the U.S., announced the completion of an artful rooftop renovation to the iconic Santa Fe Lofts in Downtown Los Angeles. This remarkable renovation includes a massive, seven-wall mural completed by street artist James Peter Henry. Covering more than a thousand square feet of wall space, the penthouse terrace and upper stairwells have been transformed into a tapestry of abstract faces rendered in black and white, with yellow and pink accents.

Recently relocated from Sydney, Australia, James Peter Henry is already well recognized by Angelenos for his murals in West Hollywood, including the La Peer Hotel and TableArt on Melrose Ave. With the addition of the Santa Fe Lofts mural, Henry has made his artwork—a fusion of cubist and native Australian styles—part of the Downtown L.A. skyline.

The historic Santa Fe Lofts is located in the vibrant and culturally abundant Gallery Row District of Downtown Los Angeles, at 121 E 6th Street, on the corner of 6th and Los Angeles St. The Beaux Arts–style building features live-work lofts, spacious studios, and retail space. Constructed in 1908, the building was commissioned by noted industrialist William G. Kerckhoff and designed by prominent L.A. architecture firm Morgan and Walls. The building served as the home to the Santa Fe Railroad headquarters for fifty years. The signature 1910-era lobbies, staircases, and corridors are complemented by authentic hexagonal plaster columns, mosaic tile, oversized windows, and light wells. MWest Holdings purchased the property in March 2018, and is restoring the 132-unit property to showcase its unique architectural qualities. In addition to the rooftop renovation, the exterior common areas and grand entrance have all experienced makeovers. Still to come are the modern fitness center, community entertainment lounge, and continued common area enhancements.

"Santa Fe Lofts is located in a vibrant Downton location with a rooftop that provided us with a stunning artistic opportunity," said Karl Slovin, President of MWest Holdings. "We look forward to the continued renovation of this beautiful historic building and providing the modern amenities and welcoming feel that renters value."

Over the past nine years, MWest Holdings has acquired and invested in rehabilitating eleven historic buildings across Los Angeles, including the San Fernando Building, Wilshire Royale, Hollywood Tower, and Park Wilshire. Uniquely dedicated to transformation, history, and art, MWest also recently commissioned world-renowned French artist Thierry Noir to create a massive public mural at The Lofts at NoHo in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Berlin and Los Angeles being named sister cities.

About MWest Holdings. MWest Holdings is a vertically integrated real estate investment and property management company with over 2.5 million square feet of residential and commercial property across the United States. Founded in 1991, MWest is known for creating innovative development solutions that instill a sense of neighborhood and integrity and create a lasting, tangible value. The company specializes in enhancing classic, core-plus and value-add properties, as well identifying opportunistic strategies that showcase fine or historic architecture and invigorate the culture and aesthetics of communities they serve. As a highly successful and stable owner and operator of real estate, MWest has continually employed sound business practices, low leverage, and stringent underwriting guidelines for each investment opportunity. The company's success is anchored in a philosophy that imagination is the only limiting factor to growth. For more information, please visit: http://mwestholdings.com/

