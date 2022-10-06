James Postrasija, CEO of Order Food Online Newest App Update
Oct 06, 2022, 13:11 ET
James Postrasija, CEO of Order Food Online is please to have deployed its newest website and mobile app improvements available in Google Play & Apple Store.
CALGARY, AB and TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Postrasija, CEO and Founder of Order Food Online discusses the latest and newest website and mobile app features available now for download in Google Play & Apple Stores. James Postrasija says with the food delivery industry growing at an annual rate of 10.16% per year, and $323 billion in revenues alone in the US Marketplace we are positioning Order Food Online to keep up with the market growth for our user base and customers in Canada & USA.
We are proud to launch our newest upgrade to our website & mobile application with major UI/UX improvements and Website/App functionality to better serve our user base and restaurants/store owners.
Some of the added features include the follow below:
- Cash Wallet (new feature)
- Loyalty Rewards Points (new feature)
- Advanced Marketing Promotions (new feature)
- Pay with Cash Wallet at Checkout (new feature)
- Pay with Loyalty Reward Points at Checkout (new feature)
- Dine-in Pay at Table Confirmation (new feature)
- Improved Message & Communication Tools (new feature)
- Push Notifications, SMS Order Updates & Email Notifications
- Pre-Order Ahead for Pickup, Delivery, Dine-in or Curb-side
- Social Network for Businesses (new feature)
- Multi-Store Cart Checkout (new feature)
- API, Plugin & Webhooks Features with +3000 Integrations
- Point of Sale System for Business (new feature)
- Stand alone Kiosks for Business (new feature)
- Dedicated Websites for Businesses with no websites for Food Delivery & Ordering Online
- Advanced Offers, Discounts & Coupons (new feature)
- Multi-Languages
- User App
- Business App, POS System & Kiosk (new feature)
- Delivery App
- Advanced Product Options (new feature)
- Delivery & Logistics (new feature)
- Business Editor, Support, Articles & Videos Section (new feature)
- Real-time Tracking
- Orders Manager for Businesses (new feature)
- Delivery Manager for Businesses (new feature)
- Business Listings
- Multi-Stores for Franchises (new feature)
- SEO Tools (new feature)
- Ribbons (new feature)
- Order Deadlines (new feature)
- Cart Recovery Notifications- Email, SMS, Push Notifications. (new feature)
- PWA - Progressive Web App - installation as (option) in Website Browser. (new feature)
You can now download the App on Google Play here below:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.orderonline.order
You can now download the App on Apple Store here below:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/orderfoodonlineapp/id1613058428?platform=iphone
James Postrasija, CEO, says with these 24 new features we are positioning Order Food Online to be one of the top leaders in the food delivery & ordering food online sector for years to come to help achieve growth and value for our users and customers.
Visit our website for more information.
https://www.orderfoodonline.ca
https://www.orderfoodonline.app
https://www.orderfoodonline.co
Media Contact:
James Postrasija
[email protected]
