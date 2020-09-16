James R. Baldwin joins Intellectual Property Department in Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins LLC

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James R. Baldwin has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC where his mix of experience as both an attorney and an electrical engineer working in the aerospace industry will enhance the Intellectual Property Department of the firm's Chicago office.

Baldwin's practice is directed to drafting and prosecution of patent applications, patent prosecution, clearance and patentability analysis, and intellectual property due diligence. He has drafted patent applications focused on a variety of technologies, including electrical and electromechanical systems, computer software, industrial and vehicular control systems, medical device hardware and software, virtual and mixed reality hardware and software, networking infrastructure, and data analysis and data processing. He has experience prosecuting both U.S. and international patent applications.

Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, Baldwin was an associate at Shumaker & Sieffert, where he did focused on patent prosecution. Prior to Shumaker & Sieffert, James did a variety of work dealing with intellectual property law, such as patent prosecution, clearance and patentability analysis, patent litigation, and intellectual property due diligence.

Baldwin worked as an electrical engineer at an aerospace defense contractor before beginning work on his J.D. He designed control system for life support systems, such as Onboard Inert Gas Generating Systems (OBIGGS) for VIP military aircraft, Onboard Oxygen Generating Systems (OBOGS) for military aircraft, and dive computers for rebreathers used by the United States Navy.

Baldwin earned his J.D., cum laude, from the Chicago-Kent College of Law in 2012 and obtained his B.S. in Computer Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 2005. Baldwin can be reached at 312.642.4556 or [email protected].

Since 1930, McDonald Hopkins has thrived by building long-lasting relationships with businesses and individuals who share an entrepreneurial spirit. As the business advisory and advocacy law firm celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2020, it has a renewed commitment to providing exceptional client service and insight for the challenges at hand and on the horizon. To learn more, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

