PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- James R. Radmore is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as a Principal Attorney at The Radmore Firm.

Servicing clients throughout eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey, The Radmore Firm is a personal injury law firm. Dedicated to offering a wide array of services to their clients, the firm specializes in automobile accidents, brain injuries, construction accidents, dog bites, medical malpractice, motorcycle accidents, nursing home abuse, product liability, spinal cord injuries, and more.



With over thirty five years of experience in the field of Law under his belt, Radmore is a prominent professional within the field and has become a trust name in the industry. Throughout his career, Radmore attained extensive expertise in the areas of wrongful deaths, car and automotive accidents, medical malpractice, defective drug products and personal injury claims. Radmore has successfully argued before the United States Supreme Court in Dolan vs. United States Postal Service where the Court ruled eight to one in his client's favor. Having successfully prevailed before the Third Circuit Court of Appeals as well as State



Appellate Courts, Radmore is a powerful and experienced litigator who has won substantial verdicts throughout his career.



Early in his career, Radmore graduated from Messiah College and Delaware Law School.



In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Radmore is an elite member of several organizations including the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bar Associations. Radmore was admitted as an Attorney and Counselor of the United States Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, Supreme Court of New Jersey, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, United States District Court of the Western District of Pennsylvania, United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and the United States Third Circuit Court of Appeals.



In recognition of his professional achievements, Radmore's firm has been awarded an AV Preeminent rating the highest rating available from Martindale-Hubbell and the leading independent attorney rating entity.



For more information, please visit http://philadelphiainjurylaw.com



