James Revels Rejoins KPMG As Partner In Family Offices Practice

Revels, who was formerly a partner and co-leader of the Trust & Estate practice at Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP, has extensive client service experience with comprehensive planning related to trusts and estates, international taxation and income-tax services. He has more than 25 years of experience advising a multitude of clients, including family practices, entrepreneurs, fiduciaries, bio-tech companies, and not-for-profit organizations.

"We're thrilled to have Jim rejoin the firm," said Brad Sprong, leader of KPMG's Family Offices and Private Client Services group. "His strong technical skills will benefit our family office and individual clients in Pennsylvania and beyond."

Revels holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, business and marketing from Delaware State University and a Master of Science degree in taxation from Villanova University. He is also on the board of directors for the Philadelphia Estate Planning Council.

