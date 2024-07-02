James Robert Webb Releases Newest EP "Ride or Die"

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to embody and master the aesthetic of a true weekend warrior, Tulsa OK singer/songwriter James Robert Webb released his highly anticipated EP Ride or Die, Listen HERE along with a video watch HERE for Ride or Die.

Photo by Shervin Lainez Photo by Shervin Lainez

Named the 2022 Country Breakout Awards' Independent Artist of the Year by Nashville's Music Row Magazine, and a 2023 New Faces nominee at the Texas Regional Radio Report Music Awards, Webb hit the upper reaches of the Texas Regional Radio Report chart with two of the EP's previously released singles, "Lovesick Drifting Cowboy" (#1) and Gentlemen Start Your Weekends" (#2). The other two tracks Webb has released are "Adore" and "New Moon Light." Currently Webb's track Something Out Of Nothing is on the Texas Regional Radio chart at (#3)

The EP will be the foundation of Webb's fifth full length album Weekend Outlaw, due to drop this fall. The full collection is inspired by and dedicated to the working class, especially since the pandemic, people realize that time is of the essence to pursue their creative dreams and there's more to life than 9 to 5 and to live your life like a weekend warrior.

"We all realize the fleetingness of life, and know we've got to do it now," Webb says. "The whole 'Weekend Outlaw' mentality is about being true to our passions. The songs on the 'Ride or Die' EP dovetail perfectly with that concept. Like a Sunday drive that starts out with hard rocking riffs and drifts off into a warm, welcoming sunset, from the motorcycle riding title track to the more romantic 'New Moonlight' and lullaby-like 'Adore', Ride or Die is a celebration of good times and good people, sweethearts and sidekicks. Folks who are true to themselves and their tribe – and who make the most of every minute of their lives."

