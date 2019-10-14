PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Rohn, Esq. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney as the Chairman at the law firm of Conrad O'Brien PC.

Boasting over 45 years of experience, Mr. Rohn began his legal career as a clerk for the Honorable Louis Bechtle. Mr. Rohn quickly progressed in his field, subsequently serving first as an assistant U.S. attorney and then first assistant in Philadelphia where he gained significant experience in white collar cases. He went on to share his expertise at Conrad O'Brien PC, joining in 1989 as a Managing Shareholder. He held this position for more than 18 years before assuming the esteemed chairman role in 2006. Mr. Rohn specializes in Government Investigations, White Collar Defense and Commercial Litigation. Unique to Mr. Rohn, he is dedicated to keeping clients out of the courtroom through strategic assessment of potential areas of liability and advice tailored to eliminate or reduce exposure.

Mr. Rohn earned his Juris Doctorate from Villanova University School of Law. He is currently a member of the Cornerstone Christian Academy's Trustee Advisory Board and the Philadelphia Bar Association and a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. He served as an Elder of Hope Community Church and has served as a part-time faculty member at Temple University Law School and later Villanova University Law School, where he lectured on trial advocacy.

In commemoration of a successful legal career, Mr. Rohn has earned many notable accolades and honors. He is the first Pennsylvania lawyer in the white-collar category named "eminent practitioner" in 2017 by Chambers USA after 11 years in Band One, White-Collar; he was described in Chambers as "one of the preeminent lawyers in the city," a "brilliant strategist on investigative matters," and "esteemed white-collar litigator nationally". Mr. Rohn is additionally recognized in Best Lawyers for Bet-the-Company Litigation.

For more information, please visit https://conradobrien.com.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

