James S. Bostwick Earns 37th Selection to The Best Lawyers in America©

That reputation is due in large part to its extreme selectivity; only the most accomplished and acclaimed make its annual lists, and only after passing a multi-phase selection process based purely on peer review.

Inclusion in Best Lawyers is a prestigious honor for any lawyer to achieve even once in their career. For an attorney to consistently earn the distinction year after year, especially from the organization's very beginning, is a remarkable and nearly unprecedented feat. That's precisely what Attorney James S. Bostwick has done for nearly four decades.

James Bostwick: Decades of Best Lawyers Recognition

A nationally recognized Civil Trial Lawyer who specializes in complex medical malpractice, birth injury, and catastrophic or wrongful death accident claims, Bostwick is regarded as one of the nation's leading lawyers.

A member of the Inner Circle of Advocates, an organization comprised of the nation's top 100 plaintiffs' lawyers, Bostwick has been named to Best Lawyers every year since 1983 – the very year Best Lawyers was founded. He has also previously received the organization's top "Lawyer of the Year" award for his work in Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs (2012).

In the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, Bostwick was recognized in the following areas:

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Bostwick's recognition in these practice areas comes as no surprise to his clients, peers, and professional colleagues. A Certified Medical Malpractice Specialist by the American Board of Professional Liability, Bostwick has spent more than 50 years advocating for the injured and the wronged in some of the most complex, highest-stakes, and emotionally turbulent matters, and against some of the world's most powerful corporations.

Over the years, Bostwick has set local, state, and national records for settlements and jury verdicts secured on behalf of his clients and recovered millions in compensation – not only in San Francisco and the state of California, where his firm is based, but also in Hawaii, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, and other states across the country.

Beginning in 1979, when he set the U.S. record for the largest medical malpractice verdict, Bostwick has gone on to secure high-value and record-breaking results, some of which include:

The largest present value settlement in California history at the time ( $14M , 2018),

history at the time ( , 2018), The largest medical malpractice settlement in California to date ( $17M , 2019);

to date ( , 2019); A record $21M verdict for a TBI, auto / truck accident (2000);

verdict for a TBI, auto / truck accident (2000); The largest California birth injury settlement at the time ( $11.4M , 2010)

birth injury settlement at the time ( , 2010) The largest birth injury award against the U.S. Government in the US Federal Court at the time. ( Hawaii , 1985), and the largest injury settlement in Hawaii history at the time (2000).

, 1985), and the largest injury settlement in history at the time (2000). The largest legal malpractice verdict for an individual in California at the time (1984).

In addition to these and numerous other record results, Bostwick has been rated among the Top 4 Trial Lawyers by the California Bar Journal, the Top 5 Medical Malpractice Trial Lawyers in SF (Chronicle), the Top 60 Trial Lawyers in America (Town & Country / Forbes), and included in Super Lawyers Magazine every year since 2004. He's held leadership roles in a number of professional organizations, and is the author of a newly published novel, "Acts of Omission," now available in stores and online.

