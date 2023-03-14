James S. Bostwick Named to 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide

James S. Bostwick, founding partner of the San Francisco-based Bostwick & Peterson, LLP, has been included once again in the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Bostwick, an acclaimed civil trial lawyer and founding partner of Bostwick & Peterson, LLP, has been selected to the 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide. Bostwick was one of approximately 100 Lawdragon Hall of Fame members to make the list.

First published in 2007, the Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide shines a spotlight on attorneys who've excelled in representing plaintiffs in individual and class action claims. Selections are based on the insight of real attorneys, as well as a process consisting of nominations, journalistic research, and peer assessment.

Given Lawdragon's stringent selection process, only attorneys who've truly excelled in their areas of practice are named to the guide.

Even fewer are named to the Lawdragon Hall of Fame, which honors attorneys who have demonstrated unparalleled success in their areas of expertise while earning the respect of colleagues, opponents, and judiciary. These attorneys are among the nation's most renowned and recognizable practitioners of the law, and they have broken records, influenced legislation, and set the standard for legal innovation. Bostwick was inducted into the Lawdragon Hall of Fame in 2022.

About James Bostwick

James S. Bostwick is one of the nation's most respected civil trial lawyers. A Board-Certified Medical Malpractice Specialist and member of the Inner Circle of Advocates, a prestigious invite-only organization comprised of the nation's top 100 plaintiffs' trial lawyers, Bostwick is known for litigating complex personal injury, medical malpractice, and legal malpractice claims across the country.

As a Founding Partner of Bostwick & Peterson, LLP, Bostwick has helped recover more than $1 billion in compensation for clients. His record of success includes numerous million and multi-million-dollar recoveries and, since his recovery of the largest medical malpractice verdict in U.S. history in 1978, years of record-setting results in five different states – including a record $21 million verdict for a mild traumatic brain injury. He's been selected to the Best Lawyers in America® every year since 1983 and named Best Lawyers' Trial Lawyer of Year in 2012, rated among the Top 4 Trial Lawyers by the California Bar Journal, and featured in countless publications and attorney rating guides.

Outside of the courtroom, Bostwick is also an accomplished author. His novel "Acts of Omission," which was inspired by one of Bostwick's most famous trials in San Francisco in the 1980s, was nominated for the 2020 Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction.

