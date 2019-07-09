James Saling Joins Health Sciences Department in Pepper Hamilton's New York Office

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepper Hamilton LLP announced today that James A. Saling has joined the firm as of counsel in the Health Sciences Department, resident in the New York office. Saling is the latest member of the firm's multidisciplinary team serving clients across the health sciences ecosystem, following the addition of 12 health sciences attorneys in February.

Mr. Saling advises hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, outpatient service providers and other health care entities in transactional and regulatory matters. He works with clients to overcome potential compliance or commercial obstacles and close deals that help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Leveraging his experience with federal and state health care laws and regulations, Mr. Saling negotiates joint ventures between health care providers, develops integrated delivery systems, and structures incentive compensation and risk-sharing arrangements.

"My practice bridges the gap between health care transactions and regulatory advice, which is a perfect fit for Pepper's Health Sciences Department," Mr. Saling said. "I'm excited to join a team that provides holistic services for all issues across the health care supply chain."

Mr. Saling also advises private equity firms on investing in and acquiring health care and specialty providers. He works with private equity and venture capital firms and their due diligence teams to identify health care regulatory issues, especially with regard to investments in physician and dental practice management companies.

"Transactional activity in the health care sector has never been busier, and James is at the forefront of advising both health care providers and investors on deals in the industry," said James D. Rosener, managing partner of the firm's New York office. "We're thrilled to welcome him to our robust team serving health sciences clients."

Before joining Pepper Hamilton, Mr. Saling was counsel at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis. He was previously a partner at McDermott Will & Emery. Mr. Saling received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

