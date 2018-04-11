James Savina named General Counsel for Wyndham Destinations.

Savina will become a member of the Wyndham Destinations executive leadership team. In his capacity as General Counsel, he will oversee all aspects of the company's legal services. Savina will also serve as corporate secretary and chief ethics and compliance officer for the company.

"Jim has a broad and diverse background, with expertise in guiding large companies through extraordinary change while building and strengthening legal, compliance and governance functions," said Michael D. Brown, president and CEO for Wyndham Vacation Ownership. "I'm confident that Jim's capabilities will strengthen our leadership team and the vision we share for the success of Wyndham Destinations."

Prior to joining Wyndham Destinations, Savina served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at The Kraft Heinz Company, where he played a central role in the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H. J. Heinz Company and led the combined company's legal department. Previously, Savina served as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer for Kraft Foods Group. His prior experience includes roles as Executive Director, Global Legal Investigations & Legal Operations for Avon Products; Senior Counsel and Director of Claims and Legal Administration for Energy Future Holdings; and Associate for Jones Day.

Savina earned his Juris Doctor degree cum laude from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Wyndham Vacation Ownership

Wyndham Vacation Ownership, a member of the Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE: WYN) family of companies, is the world's largest vacation ownership business, as measured by the number of vacation ownership resorts, individual vacation ownership units and owners of vacation ownership interests. Wyndham Vacation Ownership develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests and provides consumer financing to owners through its seven primary consumer brands, CLUB WYNDHAM®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, CLUB WYNDHAM® ASIA, WorldMark South Pacific Club by Wyndham, Shell Vacations Club, Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham and WYNDHAM CLUB BRASILSM. As of December 31, 2017, we have developed or acquired 221 vacation ownership resorts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America and the South Pacific that represent approximately 25,000 individual vacation ownership units and nearly 878,000 owners of vacation ownership interests. Wyndham Vacation Ownership is headquartered in Orlando, Fla., and is supported by more than 18,000 associates worldwide.

Web Resources:

Wyndham Vacation Ownership

Wyndham Worldwide Company Separation

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-savina-named-general-counsel-for-wyndham-destinations-300628459.html

SOURCE Wyndham Vacation Ownership

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamworldwide.com/category/wyndham-vacation-ownership

