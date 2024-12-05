James Scott Farrin Attorney and Partner Walt Wood Named to 2024 'Leader in the Law' List by "South Carolina Lawyers Weekly"*

Among his many accolades, Wood has also earned honors from "Super Lawyers" magazine and Martindale's prestigious Peer Review Ratings.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is proud to announce that personal injury attorney and Partner Walt Wood is named to the 2024 "South Carolina Lawyers Weekly" 'Leaders in the Law' list.* The award is given to "legal leaders who set the standard for attorneys across the Palmetto State."

Wood joined the firm in 2017 and pioneered its expansion into South Carolina. Along the way, he has been named to the 'Rising Stars' lists for both North Carolina and South Carolina by "Super Lawyers" multiple times. He also holds a Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent rating.*

"I'm honored to be selected," said Wood, who recently attended the ceremony celebrating the 2024 'Leaders in the Law.' "It's heartening to be recognized for the impact we can have on our clients and community. South Carolina is my home state, and helping the people here gets me moving every single day. I'm so glad I came back home to Greenville and am making a difference."

Since 2020, the firm's South Carolina practice (managed from its flagship Greenville, South Carolina office) has helped people recover millions in total compensation.**

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, mass torts, and class actions.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

33 Villa Road

Suite 400

Greenville, SC 29615

1-866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC. Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*Standards of inclusion: sclawyersweekly.com; superlawyers.com; martindale.com. 'Rising Stars' designation is for 2012-13 (NC) and for 2014-16 (SC).

**Dozens of total clients. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin