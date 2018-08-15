James Scott Farrin Attorneys Make 2019 "Best Lawyers in America" List

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- James Scott Farrin attorneys Hoyt Tessener, Barry Jennings, and Matthew Healey have been selected by their peers as 'Best Lawyers'* and are listed in "The Best Lawyers in America©" 2019 edition.

"The Best Lawyers in America" recognizes less than 5% of attorneys across the United States. Rankings are based on peer-reviews in which attorneys rank the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical and legal practice area. First published in 1983, "Best Lawyers" has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. For the 2019 edition of "The Best Lawyers in America", 7.8 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 60,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition.

Tessener, who has been selected to this list every year since 2008, received the designation of 'Best Lawyers'* in two areas – Personal Injury Litigation, Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation, Plaintiffs. He has also been included as a 'Super Lawyer'* in "Super Lawyers" magazine since 2006. Additionally, Tessener achieved the designation of "The Best Lawyers in America" 'Lawyer of the Year'* for the Raleigh area in 2016 for Product Liability Litigation, Plaintiffs. "Business North Carolina" selected him as a 'Legal Elite'* in 2015.

2019 marks the fifth consecutive year for Jennings, (a James Scott Farrin shareholder and attorney) to make "The Best Lawyers in America" list – this year for Workers' Compensation, Claimants. Jennings previously earned a 'Rising Star'* designation by "Super Lawyers" magazine from 2011–2013. A 'Rising Star'* designation, recognizes lawyers who are either 40 years old or younger or who have been in practice 10 years or less.

For seven years in a row, Healey has appeared on the list of 'Best Lawyers'*. This year's designation is in two areas – Workers' Compensation, Claimants and Workers' Compensation, Employees. In 2015 and 2017 Healey was listed in "The Best Lawyers in America" as Raleigh's Workers' Compensation 'Lawyer of the Year'*. "Super Lawyers" magazine listed Healey as a 'Super Lawyer'* from 2014–2016, and a 'Rising Star'* from 2010–2013.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is headquartered in the American Tobacco Historic District, adjacent to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, in Durham, North Carolina, with 13 additional offices statewide in Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Goldsboro, Henderson, New Bern, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Wilson, and Winston-Salem. The firm's 46 attorneys focus on the following practice areas: Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Social Security Disability, Eminent Domain, Whistleblower, Civil Rights, Mass Torts, and Products Liability. Six of the attorneys are North Carolina Board Certified Specialists in Workers' Compensation Law and one is a North Carolina Board Certified Specialist in Social Security Disability Law. The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is involved in the community, including sponsorship of local philanthropic organizations.

*For more information regarding the standards for inclusion for 'Best Lawyers' and 'Lawyer of the Year,' visit www.bestlawyers.com. For more information regarding the standards for inclusion for "Business North Carolina's" 'Legal Elite,' visit www.businessnc.com. For more information regarding the standards for inclusion for 'Super Lawyer' and 'Rising Star', visit www.superlawyers.com.

