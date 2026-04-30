James Scott Farrin Strengthens Injury Team with Attorney Alexandrea Everson

Seasoned litigator brings a decade of leadership and client advocacy to the firm.

DURHAM, N.C., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin announces the addition of attorney Alexandrea M. Everson to its award-winning personal injury team. Everson brings extensive litigation experience, a client-centered approach, and a deep commitment to helping individuals who have been harmed by the negligence of others. She joins a firm that Best Lawyers named to its prestigious 2026 "Best Law Firms" list, marking the firm's 11th consecutive year receiving this recognition.*

Everson joins James Scott Farrin with more than a decade of experience as Managing Partner of her own practice, where she represented clients in both North Carolina and Colorado. Her work has included complex personal injury cases involving catastrophic injuries such as brain trauma, burns, and spinal cord injuries. In addition to her personal injury experience, her legal background spans estate planning, corporate law, family law, and criminal defense, providing her with a broad and practical perspective in serving clients.

Throughout her career, Everson has demonstrated a thoughtful and determined approach to advocacy, focusing on trying to uncover critical details and guiding clients through what can be an overwhelming legal process.

Farrin Partner Michael Shepherd stated, "With her breadth of legal experience, leadership, and client-centered approach, Alexandrea adds valuable perspective to our personal injury team. We're pleased to welcome her to the firm."

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 78,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S. Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville,

SC. Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*Standards of inclusion: bestlawyers.com.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin