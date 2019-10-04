WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James T. Joiner, Esq, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his work as Founding Attorney at the Law Office of James T. Joiner P.A., a firm specializing in Elder Law.

The Law Office of James T. Joiner services central Florida as a competent and efficient practice specializing in wills and estate planning, Medicaid qualification, guardianships and alternatives to guardianship such as powers of attorney and living wills. Helping families take care of their loved ones in the least restrictive environment possible for over 30 years, the Law Office of James T. Joiner has represented hundreds of guardians, offering them compassion and expertise to ensure that they are afforded all of the appropriate benefits under the law. The Law Office of James T. Joiner offers their clients both legal and practical advice working towards a comprehensive plan that addresses all legal needs, integrating the clients values and vision to help achieve their goal.



Mr. Joiner began his education at Stanford University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in History in 1969. He then went on to pursue a Juris Doctorate from the University of Florida in 1972. An esteemed member of the Floridian State Bar Association, Mr. Joiner has been working as an attorney for over 47 years and in the field of guardianship/elder law for 30 years.

In his free time, Mr. Joiner maintains a blog on his website that details general elder, guardianship, and estate laws, providing legal advice, and expertise.

Mr. Joiner dedicates this recognition to his wife, Judy S. Joiner, and their two sons, Travis S. Joiner and William T. Joiner.

