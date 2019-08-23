HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James T. Willerson, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Cardiologist at Texas Heart Institute.

A reputable institution, Texas Heart Institute is recognized internationally for research programs in cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, stem cell and gene therapy, and regenerative medicine.

A respected writer in the medical field, Dr. Willerson published many papers including: Paolo Angelini, P., Cheong, B, Lenge, V, Rosen, D., Lopez, A., Uribe, C., Masso, A., Ali, S., Davis, B., Muthupillai, R., Willerson, JT. High-Risk Cardiovascular Conditions in Sports-Related Sudden Death, THIJ 2018 Aug, Vol. 45, No. 4 10.14503/THIJ-18-6645, In press and Taylor, D., Willerson, JT Racial Disparities in CD34+ Cells and Their Influence on Cardiovascular Repair, CIRCES/2018/401403, In press. With over 50 years of experience practicing medicine, Dr. Willerson's key to success has been "hard work and dedication." For newcomers entering the field, Dr. Willerson advises, "Make sure of the fact you are going into the profession for the right reasons."

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Willerson graduated from San Antonio Academy, San Antonio, Texas in 1953 and from the Texas Military Institute (TMI), San Antonio, Texas in 1957. Following this, Dr. Willerson received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Texas Austin, Texas in 1961, and he received his Medical Degree from Baylor College of Medicine in 1965.

To further his professional development, Dr. Willerson has maintained professional memberships with many organizations throughout his career including: American Heart Association, American Federation for Clinical Research, Phi Beta Kappa, Alpha Omega Alpha, Diplomate, American Board of Internal Medicine, International Study Group for Research in Cardiac Metabolism, Southern Society of Clinical Investigation, International Academy of Cardiovascular Sciences (Member, 1997- ), Texas Club of Cardiologists (1997- ), New York Academy of Science (2000- ), and many more.

As a testament to his professional capacity, Dr. Willerson is the recipient of many honors and awards including: Naming at the U.T. Austin the "James T. Willerson, M.D. Center for Computational Cardiovascular Imaging" (2017); Named Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Trans-Atlantic Network of Excellence of the Leducq Foundation (2014); Honored by the Texas Heart Institute and Texas Medical Center cardiovascular scientists by naming the cardiovascular seminar series the "James T. Willerson, MD Cardiovascular Research Lecture Series"; Recipient of Honorary Doctoral Degree from the University of Cadiz, presented in Cadiz, Spain on April 12, 2012; Recipient of the Distinguished Services Award from Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, India, 2012.; Recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, 2012.

In his free time, Dr. Willerson enjoys hunting quail and fly fishing.

Dr. Willerson dedicates this recognition in memoriam of Dr. Denton Cooley.

