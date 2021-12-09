James VanAllen Bickford III is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James VanAllen Bickford III is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive for his work in the Land Development field and in acknowledgment of his work at Midlantic Builders LLC.

With over 50 years of working in Land Development, James VanAllen Bickford III has vast experience in the business. Mr. Bickford enjoys his work in Residential and Commercial Real Estate, and has been providing these services since 2003. He currently works at Midlantic Builders LLC, located at 7220 Shirland Ave. in his hometown of Norfolk, VA.

James VanAllen Bickford III

To obtain his college education, Mr. Bickford attended the University of North Carolina, where he earned his Master's Degree in Regional Planning. He also graduated from the Virginia Military Institute with a degree in Civil Engineering, and subsequently became a member of the VMI Kappa Alpha Honor Fraternity. Mr. Bickford also studied at the Shalem Institute in Washington DC, graduating with a certificate in Spiritual Direction.



Earlier in his life, he worked with his uncle to construct land and develop real estate, giving him insight into this industry. In other aspects of his career, Mr. Bickford is very proud of his work on the Mercury Program at NASA in Langley, VA, which was the first space program that put a person into space. In his work as an engineer for the US Army, Mr. Bickford served as a Second Lieutenant in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC.

Today, Mr. Bickford is the Founder and Owner of Midlantic Builders LLC. His most recent development projects have been located throughout North Carolina and Virginia.

He is a member of the Board of Directors of the American Society of Marine Artists and the former President of the OBX Builders Association.

With five decades of successful business practice, Mr. Bickford has recently been recognized with an article feature by 24-7 Press Release, Daily Advent, and Marquis Who's Who.

As a devout Christian, Mr. Bickford has served on the Vestry of Christ in St. Luke's Church in Norfolk, VA, and is on the Standing Committee of the Diocese of Southern Virginia. He regularly hires about 50 homeless persons to pick up trash around the church.

Mr. Bickford enjoys spending time with his wife Blair and his four children, and likes to cook them delicious meals when they visit. He has always loved art, and often paints in his spare time.

