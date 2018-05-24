James W. Butman elected to TDS Board of Directors

Butman currently serves as president and chief executive officer of TDS Telecom, a wholly owned subsidiary of TDS. He joined TDS Telecom in 1985 and was appointed president and chief executive officer early in 2018. During his tenure with TDS Telecom, Butman has held numerous leadership positions. Most recently, he served as the chief operating officer. Prior to that, he was the group president of marketing, sales and customer operations. He also served as president of TDS Metrocom, the company's competitive local exchange operation, helping it grow into a $250 million business.

"Jim has a proven track record of excellent, energetic leadership and brings significant industry and operational experience from his more than 30 years with TDS Telecom," said Walter Carlson, director and chairman of the TDS board. "With his extensive knowledge of management, sales and marketing, regulatory affairs, and TDS business strategy and business culture, Jim will provide valuable insights and astute counsel to the board of directors."

Butman earned an appointment to the Greater Madison (Wisconsin) Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He has also served on the board of directors of and as treasurer for INCOMPAS, the leading trade association for competitive networks. Butman earned a BBA from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,900 people as of March 31, 2018.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.