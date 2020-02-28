James Wexler - #1 Ranked Most-Productive Phoenix-Area Residential Real Estate Agent Joins Forces with AZ's #1 Selling Group Jason Mitchell Real Estate

PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past few months, Jason Mitchell Real Estate (JMRE) has been on an incredible expansion track. Expanding into now 14 states and attracting top talent in the industry. James Wexler, ranked "Most-Productive Phoenix-Area Residential Real Estate Agent" by Phoenix Business Journal with over 82 million dollars in last year's production, has officially joined Jason Mitchell Real Estate.

James Wexler recently stated; "In order to best serve new customers and past clients, it was the best choice to join JMRE. The custom and truly unique technology that Jason has invested in optimizes and has demonstrated the ability to help sell listings more quickly and for more money as well as offer buyer's access to homes before others. This is a win-win for consumers which is the culture and mission of JMRE."

With Wexler's arrival, Jason Mitchell Real Estate is expecting to attract even more top talent to add to their sales force of top producing agents.

"We are incredibly excited to have James and his team of professionals now at The Jason Mitchell Group. James is one of the top real estate professionals in the country. Having not only his talents but the work ethic he brings to the table will be a huge benefit to Jason Mitchell Real Estate," says President and CEO Jason Mitchell.

SOURCE Jason Mitchell Real Estate

Related Links

thejasonmitchellgroup.com

