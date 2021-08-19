James Wilde Appointed as SPHERE's Global Head of Security Strategy

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPHERE, a woman-owned cybersecurity business focused on providing best-of-breed software and services for access governance across data, platforms and applications, today announced that James Wilde has joined the company as Global Head of Security Strategy.

James brings over 20 years of IT and security experience with some of the largest financial institutions where he ran global security programs and services for large enterprises. Most recently, James was the Director of Data Protection and Insider Risk for Forcepoint, and before that spent over a decade at Barclays where he was the accountable exec for the implementation and operation of security technologies across the group. This included Data Protection, Privilege Access Management, Endpoint Protection, Vulnerability Management and Enterprise Visibility to name a few. James has extensive experience almost all security areas and has an in-depth understanding of the processes and technology which are most effective at securing the enterprise and those which are not. His background will play a vital role for SPHERE's clients as James will work closely with clients to advise them on IT security strategies and how to best implement them into their current business procedures. James' first-hand perspective as to what many large enterprises are experiencing when it comes to their access governance challenges will be instrumental as he guides clients in developing, implementing, and maintaining excellent security best practices. In addition to this primary role, James will also be a conduit with SPHERE's advisory board.

"We are very excited to welcome James to the team," said SPHERE's CEO and Founder, Rita Gurevich. "With his extraordinary background in security programs and services for large enterprises, he will play an integral role in consulting with our clients to ensure they are executing the very best security strategies. His unique industry expertise in security and access governance strategy is extremely valuable for us and our clients as he bridges the gap between vendor and client into a true partner relationship."

James will also be writing a new blog series, "Wilde on Security" to keep clients informed on the latest trends and challenges regarding security and access governance. He will be driving the thought leadership across SPHERE's network within the industry. "I am thrilled to join SPHERE and looking forward to the continued success of the company as we collaboratively work together to build out our product roadmap to meet our clients' needs," said James. "I am eager to utilize my past experience with complex technology environments to further assist in keeping the sensitive data of our clients and partners secure, ultimately reducing overall risk."

SPHERE is an award-winning, woman-owned cybersecurity business focusing on improving security and enhancing compliance. SPHERE puts the controls in place to secure your most sensitive data, create the right governance processes for your systems and assets, and makes sure companies are compliant with the alphabet soup of regulations surrounding their respective industries. For more information, please visit www.SPHEREco.com .

