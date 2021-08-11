JamesAllen.com Launches The Ring Studio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JamesAllen.com, the leader in customized engagement rings announces the launch of The Ring Studio, the future of online engagement ring customization that allows customers to design every aspect of their dream engagement ring without ever stepping foot in store.

Since its inception, JamesAllen.com has always given customers the freedom to design their perfect ring, choosing from hundreds of setting styles and over 200,000 diamonds. The Ring Studio takes this a step further giving customers full creative control in customizing the setting, choosing the metal and style for both the head and shank for a truly one-of-a kind creation. Customers can even take it a step further and add a hidden diamond or gemstone to their ring or engrave on the band for an extra special touch.

"We are beyond excited to launch The Ring Studio," says Shannon Delany-Ron, CMO JamesAllen.com. "Our Millennial and Gen Z customers love customization in every aspect of their lives, including when it comes to choosing an engagement ring. Unlike years past, many couples today are opting to design the ring together and want to create something truly unique that will last a lifetime. Our customers have always been able to design their own rings, but now they will have even more control of the design process."

The Ring Studio is available now on JamesAllen.com, allowing customers to create their dream ring from anywhere, anytime on any device. Customers can also tap into JamesAllen.com's 24/7 non-commissioned concierge service or take inspiration from existing customer creations.

About James Allen: JamesAllen.com is the fastest-growing online retailer of engagement rings and loose diamonds. Customers can easily design engagement rings and other fine jewelry entirely online, choosing from over 200,000 diamonds and hundreds of settings. Through its advanced technology, including an augmented reality Ring Try-On feature and proprietary 360° Diamond Display Technology that shows what each actual diamond looks like from every angle in HD, customers can have the in-store experience all from the comfort of home.

