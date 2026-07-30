JAMESON® ANNOUNCES MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP AS THE OFFICIAL SPIRITS SPONSOR OF THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

World's No. 1 Irish Whiskey 1 invites fans of America's most watched sport 2 to toast to the game, celebrate friendship, and elevate every gameday ritual together

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jameson, the world's no. 1 Irish whiskey, today announced a multiyear partnership designation as the Official Spirits Sponsor of the National Football League (NFL). The collaboration marks a major expansion of the brand's cultural commitment to sports fandom, bringing the smoothness of Jameson to millions of football fans as they gather weekly with friends in neighborhood bars across the country starting this fall.

Jameson, the world's no. 1 Irish whiskey, today announced a multiyear partnership designation as the Official Spirits Sponsor of the National Football League (NFL).

The global partnership gives Jameson exclusive marketing rights and designations across the league's most prominent marquee events. Jameson will take center stage as the Presenting Sponsor of the high-profile Super Bowl Tailgate Concert, embedding the brand directly into the ultimate pre-game ritual of the world's biggest sporting spectacle. Additionally, Jameson will introduce custom, on-site fan engagements and branded bar spaces at the interactive Super Bowl Experience fan festival, the NFL Draft, and key league moments throughout the year.

"Football is a sport driven by passion, ritual, and unforgettable community connections—values that lie at the very heart of Jameson," said Colin Kavanagh, Chief Marketing Officer of Pernod Ricard North America. "As the league's popularity continues to expand globally, we're thrilled to step in as the Official Spirits Sponsor of the NFL. Whether you're raising a glass at a hometown tailgate, watching from a local neighborhood bar, or tuning in from across the globe, Jameson is proud to elevate the fan experience and toast to every major moment of the season."

Beyond major domestic events, the multiyear agreement carries vast international implications, securing official global league rights (excluding Brazil and Mexico) to spread Jameson's welcoming Irish spirit. With the NFL set to play a record-breaking nine games across four continents, seven countries, and eight stadiums, Jameson will serve as official sponsor across four NFL International Games per year, deploying premium on-site activations, in-stadium ribbon board features, pitch-side LED boards, and elite hospitality footprints to engage with growing international gridiron fanbases.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Jameson into the NFL family as our Official Spirits Sponsor," said Renie Anderson, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer of the NFL. "Jameson is a world-class brand known for bringing people together, making them the perfect partner to enrich our fan engagement. From the excitement and energy of the Super Bowl to the global reach of our International Games, this partnership will help connect fans and create new experiences all around the world."

The collaboration will also come to life across broadcast, digital, and social channels, utilizing custom media integration and footage in partnership with NFL Films to deliver storytelling designed specifically for the modern football fan. Furthermore, the league-wide partnership will foster the expansion and growth of existing NFL team partnerships—anchoring localized fan opportunities, co-branded consumer sweepstakes, and dedicated neighborhood activations directly within key markets including the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Through premium ticket access packages, legendary behind-the-scenes stadium tours, and custom hospitality, Jameson is geared up to deliver unique consumer experiences across the NFL Combine, NFL Draft, and the Super Bowl via sweepstakes, ensuring the faithful fan is always positioned at the very center of the action.

Fans are encouraged to follow @JamesonUS and visit the official Jameson digital channels to stay updated on upcoming NFL sweepstakes, localized market events, and signature matchday cocktail recipes throughout the season.

1 Drinks International Brands Report 2026

2 Reviews.org Survey 2026

TASTE RESPONSIBLY. JAMESON® Irish Whiskey. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). Product of Ireland. ©2026 Imported by John Jameson Import Company, New York, NY.

ABOUT JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

Jameson is the world's most awarded and bestselling Irish whiskey, ranked in the top 4 global whiskey brands and number 9 in spirits worldwide. Leading the Irish whiskey category with a 67% market share and having experienced 30 years of consecutive growth up until 2019, Jameson reached unprecedented sales of 10.4 million cases in 2022. Triple distilled, every bottle of Jameson is distilled and matured at the world renowned Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; Château Sainte Marguerite rosé and exquisite champagne Perrier-Jouët.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and is responsible for more than 1,000 jobs across the country. As 'Creators of Conviviality', we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees, and suppliers. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com

PRESS CONTACTS

Pernod Ricard USA: [email protected]

Praytell Agency: [email protected]

SOURCE Jameson