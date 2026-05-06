JAMESON® BRINGS J BALVIN AND KIDSUPER TOGETHER TO CELEBRATE COMMUNITY & CONNECTION BEHIND SOCCER FAN CULTURE

At the center of the campaign is global music superstar J Balvin, who steps in to show how music, culture and soccer collide. In a new hero film, J Balvin and Jameson dial-up the rhythm, pulse and smoothness that become the soundtrack of the world's game.

"Music and soccer have always been a major creative catalyst for me - especially the way they connect people everywhere, instantly," said Balvin. "Teaming up with Jameson for 'It's What You Bring' aligns perfectly with what I aim to do through my music: bring people together. The passion of the sport - the energy of every fan, voice and moment - carries the same electricity I feel when a crowd connects to a track. I'm excited to be part of this campaign for the culture and the fans who make it so much more than a game."

Jameson has also teamed up with KidSuper to launch a limited-edition, soccer-inspired capsule collection that spotlights the unique flair fans bring to the game. Designed by Colm Dillane, the Brooklyn-based founder and creative visionary behind KidSuper, the new collection blends Jameson's 200-year heritage with KidSuper's unmistakable New York energy and bold creative expression. The nine-piece capsule, dropping this Friday, May 8, includes a signature track suit, soccer jerseys, hats, hoodie and t-shirt. The pieces feature a mix of textiles, embellishments and logos that pay homage to both Dillane's and Jameson's Irish roots.

"Being part of this campaign means a lot to me and brings me even closer to the sport that inspires so much of my creative approach," said Dillane. "Working with Jameson on this capsule collection, and appearing in the 'It's What You Bring' hero film, gives me the chance to honor my Irish heritage and the culture that fuels my work. It also brings me together with my longtime friend, J Balvin, who has supported KidSuper since day one. We teased a few pieces during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, and now I'm excited to debut the full collection. It reflects the style, spirit, and global influence of the game, and I know fans are going to feel that."

As Jameson marks its second year as the Official Whiskey of MLS, the brand is giving fans a new way to show love for their home teams with a limited‑edition bottle collection created in partnership with the brand's partner MLS clubs. This includes Chicago Fire FC, LA Galaxy, New York City FC and Orlando City SC, along with a national MLS-inspired bottle. Each specially designed bottle draws inspiration from iconic club colors and crests - making it easy for fans to pair their matchday pride with simple, smooth and refreshing cocktails like a Jameson Ginger and Lime. The limited-edition bottles include a QR code that takes fans directly to the Jameson® Irish Whiskey Goal-Den Ticket Soccer Sweepstake for a chance2 to win a trip for two to Charlotte, NC, for the MLS All-Star Game and other prizes.

Jameson is also creating ways for fans to get closer to the action all season long through official watch parties with MLS club partners, fan‑first viewing experiences tied to major global soccer moments, in‑stadium activations at select MLS matches, and Jameson sampling events offering limited‑edition giveaways. These fan activations will roll out across Jameson's MLS partner markets (Chicago, Houston, LA, NYC, Orlando, San Diego) throughout the season, with more details shared via Jameson's official Soccer Hub as dates are confirmed.

"It's been said that good things come in threes, and there's no better proof of that than our Jameson partnerships with J Balvin, Colm Dillane of KidSuper and Major League Soccer," said Colin Kavanagh, CMO of Pernod Ricard North America. "As the global popularity of soccer continues to soar - and its influence expands across music, fashion, community, and culture - Jameson is proud to launch the 'It's What You Bring' campaign as a tribute to the fans who bring unmatched energy, individual style, and undeniable passion to the world's game."

True to its legacy of bringing people together, Jameson proudly taps into its MLS partnership with the 2026 season underway and anticipation building in the lead up to this summer's global tournament to engage with and connect to the soccer community nationwide. Major League Soccer will resume play July 16–17 during the closing week of the tournament, positioning the league at the center of global soccer attention with six matchups airing across Apple TV and FOX.

Fans are encouraged to visit the Jameson Soccer Hub and @JamesonUS to learn more about "It's What You Bring," shop the Jameson x KidSuper capsule collection, discover the limited-edition Jameson x MLS team bottles, and explore how to take part in MLS fan activations in cities across the country.

1Nielsen Total U.S. x AOC + Liquor Open State + Conv during Latest 52 Wks - w/e 8/16/25

2No purchase necessary. Must be legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C., age 21+. Registration ends 8/30/26. See official rules at https://play.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-us/goldenticketsweeps. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited.

TASTE RESPONSIBLY. JAMESON® Irish Whiskey. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). Product of Ireland. ©2026 Imported by John Jameson Import Company, New York, NY.

ABOUT JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

Jameson is the world's most awarded and bestselling Irish whiskey, ranked in the top 4 global whiskey brands and number 9 in spirits worldwide. Leading the Irish whiskey category with a 67% market share and having experienced 30 years of consecutive growth up until 2019, Jameson reached unprecedented sales of 10.4 million cases in 2022. Triple distilled, every bottle of Jameson is distilled and matured at the world renowned Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; superior wines Kenwood Vineyards and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and exquisite champagnes Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and is responsible for more than 1,000 jobs across the country. As 'Creators of Conviviality', we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees, and suppliers. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com

PRESS CONTACTS

Pernod Ricard USA: [email protected]

BODEN Agency: [email protected]

SOURCE Jameson