Jameson® Irish Whiskey Named Official Whiskey of Major League Soccer

The partnership marks a new chapter for the brand's ongoing "Must be a Jameson" campaign. As a brand committed to bringing people together through common bonds and shared passions, Jameson will leverage this new and exciting partnership to engage and connect with soccer fans across North America.

Jameson will be integrated into national broadcasts on MLS Season Pass and FOX, and featured throughout in-stadium promotions. Jameson and MLS will also collaborate to develop various digital and out-of-home marketing campaigns, including content series opportunities and buzzworthy on-site experiences.

Jameson will have a strong presence at the MLS All-Star Game in the coming years and will sponsor the MLS All-Star Gameday Hospitality presented by Jameson. Pernod Ricard North America will also have the opportunity to showcase its diverse and comprehensive portfolio as part of the MLS Cup champion's celebrations.

"This league sponsorship is a first-of-its-kind partnership for Pernod Ricard North America, and a tremendous opportunity for Jameson to continue connecting with the region's deep rooted and engaged sports culture," said Conor McQuaid, Chairman and CEO Pernod Ricard North America. "Soccer is skyrocketing in North America, and the MLS community has some of the most energetic fans. We can all relate to that feeling of a shared connection and camaraderie and can't think of a better partner to bring the warm and welcoming Jameson spirit to fans."

Pernod Ricard North America has also established partnerships to make Jameson the official whiskey of six MLS clubs including Chicago Fire FC, Houston Dynamo FC, LA Galaxy, New York City FC, Orlando City SC and San Diego FC. The multi-year partnerships will provide Jameson with in-stadium branding opportunities to host local community engagement initiatives, select player appearances, matchday activations, social media collaborations, custom content and more.

"During this significant period of growth for the sport of soccer, Major League Soccer is proud to partner with Pernod Ricard North America to showcase the Jameson brand," said Gary Stevenson, Deputy Commissioner of MLS and President of Soccer United Marketing.

The announcement between MLS and Pernod Ricard North America arrives during a period of unprecedented momentum behind the sport of soccer. MLS is amid its record-setting 29th season and the second season of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. North America will be the epicenter of the sport over the next two years, with the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup scheduled to take place across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

For more information, visit MLSsoccer.com or JamesonWhiskey.com.

*SOURCE: 1. Nielsen Total U.S. xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv during Latest 52 Wks - w/e 10/05/24;

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 29th season in 2024 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including a new expansion team in San Diego that will debut in 2025. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

About Pernod Ricard USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

Media Contacts:

Major League Soccer

Peter O'Brien, [email protected]

Pernod Ricard USA

Blaine Rueber, [email protected]

Nikky Dudek, [email protected]

SOURCE Jameson