JAMESON® WELCOMES DISTILLER'S BATCH TO THE U.S., CELEBRATING THE ART OF SINGLE POT STILL IRISH WHISKEY

The award-winning¹ new release brings together five distinct cask types to introduce American whiskey drinkers to a new side of Jameson's signature smoothness

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jameson®, the world's no. 1 Irish whiskey2, proudly announces the launch of Jameson Distiller's Batch, the newest addition to the Jameson family in the United States. Distiller's Batch celebrates more than 200 years of Jameson whiskey-making, a story that began with the earliest Jameson recipes crafted in the Single Pot Still tradition and continues today with a modern expression built on that heritage.

Tasting notes of Jameson Distiller's Batch

Single Pot Still is the quintessential style of Irish whiskey making - triple distilled in copper pot stills from a mash of malted and unmalted barley and produced nowhere else in the world. It's the tradition that shaped the earliest Jameson whiskeys, and the inspiration behind Distiller's Batch today.

Crafted by Master Distiller Kevin O'Gorman at Midleton Distillery, Jameson Distiller's Batch is matured across five hand-selected oak cask types - including ex-bourbon, Oloroso sherry, and virgin Irish, European and American oak. Together, these casks create remarkable depth, richness and complexity while preserving the silky texture and warm spice notes that define the Jameson style - all balanced by the signature smoothness that has defined Jameson for generations.

Jameson Distiller's Batch delivers a rich flavor profile, opening with notes of toasted oak, honeycomb, salted caramel and warming baking spices, followed by layers of dark chocolate, spicy toffee, cinnamon, ginger and orange peel. The combination of oaks adds intricate smoked-wood tones with delicate tannins, working in balance with the whiskey's silky texture.

"200 hundred years ago, one of the very first Jameson recipes were crafted in the Single Pot Still tradition - a legacy we discovered in a mashbill handwritten by John Jameson II in a pocket notebook dated 1826, still kept today in our archive in Midleton. Distiller's Batch is our way of celebrating that origin story," says Kevin O'Gorman, Master Distiller at Midleton Distillery. "Bringing together five cask types is a careful balancing act, and everyone contributes something to the final whiskey. The result is an expression with real character that still feels unmistakably Jameson."

Distiller's Batch is part of the Jameson Reserve Series, Jameson's premium tier of Irish whiskeys highlighting special cask finishes, aging techniques and distinct flavor profiles. Designed to be savored, Jameson Distiller's Batch is best enjoyed neat or in a spirit-forward classic like a Manhattan.

"Jameson has been crafting Irish whiskey for over 200 years and Distiller's Batch is our latest chapter," said Kristen Colonna, Vice President of Marketing, Jameson. "Made in the quintessential style of Irish whiskey making, matured across five hand-selected cask types, with plenty of spice, a bit of orchard fruit, dark chocolate on the finish, and the smoothness Jameson is known for. Whether you're a devotee who already knows Irish whiskey well, a curious drinker finding their way in, or simply someone who's poured a Jameson and wants to know what else we can do - we made this one for you. Pour it neat or elevate a classic like a Manhattan – and savor every sip."

Jameson Distiller's Batch (46% ABV / 92 Proof) is available for pre-sale here and will be nationwide come September for a suggested retail price of $49.99. To learn more, please visit JamesonWhiskey.com and follow @JamesonUS.

¹ Beverage Testing Institute Gold 2025; International Spirits Challenge Gold 2025; San Francisco World Spirits competition Double Gold 2025

2 Drinks International Brands Report 2026

3 IWSR 2025 Report

TASTE RESPONSIBLY. JAMESON® Distiller's Batch Irish Whiskey. 46% Alc./Vol. (92 Proof). Product of Ireland. ©2026 Imported by John Jameson Import Company, New York, NY.

ABOUT JAMESON® IRISH WHISKEY

Jameson is the world's bestselling Irish whiskey, a top 3 international whiskey brand and a top 10 international spirits brand*. Anchored by the spirit of togetherness and community, Jameson celebrates the attributes that have propelled the brand from its inception – always welcoming and forever smooth. Sound like you? You Must be a Jameson, too. Every bottle of Jameson is triple distilled and crafted for smoothness at the Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland - the Most Awarded International Distillery at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; Château Sainte Marguerite rosé and exquisite champagne Perrier-Jouët.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and is responsible for more than 1,000 jobs across the country. As 'Creators of Conviviality', we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees, and suppliers. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com

PRESS CONTACT

Pernod Ricard USA: [email protected]

Cork + Knife Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Jameson