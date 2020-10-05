Jamestown Invest And AltoIRA Announce New Partnership

ATLANTA, Oct, 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamestown Invest, a Reg A+ online real estate investment vehicle sponsored by Jamestown, a leading global real estate investment and management company, today announced a partnership with AltoIRA, a technology platform that simplifies and streamlines the process for investors to add alternative assets to their IRAs. The partnership gives retail investors a unique opportunity to diversify their portfolios by accessing and investing in private equity real estate with their tax-advantaged IRAs.

Jamestown Invest's approach to real estate investing is centered on mixed or single-use properties incorporating office, retail, multifamily, for-sale residential, parking, unimproved land, warehouse/flex, or hotels. Since its launch in December 2019, Jamestown Invest has acquired a majority stake in Southern Dairies, a historic five-building, 79,000+ square foot creative office campus in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Located just steps away from Jamestown's Ponce City Market and the BeltLine Eastside Trail, the former dairy distribution plant now houses a diversified tenant mix including architectural, advertising, and real estate firms.

"Our partnership with Jamestown Invest highlights our commitment to providing retail investors with a range of diversified long-term investment opportunities," said AltoIRA Founder and CEO Eric Satz. "Concerns about stock market volatility and a weakening economy are driving demand for real estate investments from new and experienced investors. Jamestown Invest's unique commercial real estate properties give our investors more options for their IRA investments."

"Jamestown Invest was launched in recognition of increasing demand from the self-directed investment community," said Matt Bronfman, a principal and CEO of Jamestown. "The vehicle focuses on producing exceptional risk-adjusted returns while also building communities, an important characteristic for today's generation of investors. We're excited to leverage the strength of AltoIRA to extend our offering to its community of investors and look forward to developing a strong partnership going forward."

Jamestown Invest is an online direct-to-consumer investment vehicle that allows American individuals the opportunity to invest in real estate for a minimum of $2,500. Backed by Jamestown's 37-year track record of investing and managing real estate, the fund focuses on the acquisition of value-add properties in urban locations with potential for repositioning or redevelopment.

AltoIRA was established to streamline the alternative investment process for retail retirement investors. Today, AltoIRA provides investors with greater control over their investments and new opportunities to use retirement funds to build a diversified portfolio that includes private assets. Active investors on the AltoIRA platform have grown nearly five times in the last 12 months, thanks to the diversity of issuers connected to the platform. AltoIRA visitors have been shown to invest four times as much as non-Alto investors per deal and participate in twice as many offerings.

Americans looking to maximize retirement savings and invest in their local communities now have more options to diversify their portfolios than ever before. In an effort to better inform potential investors about the commercial real estate opportunities through Jamestown Invest, and the online investment process, Jamestown launched Real Estate 360 a resource guide and webinar series which brings together some of the industry's leading experts to discuss general market trends, commercial real estate, technology and innovation, the built environment, and sustainability and resiliency, among other topics.

On Thursday, October 15th, at 3:30 PM ET, Atlanta-based journalist and Founder of the online news site SaportaReport, Maria Saporta, will sit down with economist Dr. Peter Linneman and Jamestown CEO Matt Bronfman to talk about the future of commercial office space. In November, representatives from AltoIRA and Jamestown will also participate in a live webinar and Q&A to discuss their new partnership and some of the most popular alternative investment options for today's investors. Individuals interested in participating in the webinar series may register here.

About Jamestown:

Jamestown, L.P. was established in 1983 as an investment and management company focused on income-producing real estate in the United States. Over the last 35+ years, Jamestown has grown its portfolio of assets in key markets throughout the U.S. and expanded its investment footprint to South America and Europe. Jamestown's capabilities include: acquisitions, capital markets, property management, asset management, retail leasing, design, sustainability, and risk management. Jamestown has headquarters in Atlanta, GA and Cologne, Germany, and offices in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, and Bogota. For more information, visit www.jamestownlp.com .

About Jamestown Invest:

Jamestown Invest 1, LLC is an SEC-qualified Regulation A investment vehicle that operates exclusively online, removing traditional reliance on intermediary sales partners. The platform is led by a collaborative team of in-house professionals that will source viable acquisitions, manage, and operate the target assets acquired by the fund.

The public is invited to download and review the Offering Circular at www.jamestowninvest.com/OC. Investing in Jamestown Invest 1, LLC's common shares is speculative and involves substantial risks. The "Risk Factors" section of the Offering Circular, found on the Jamestown Invest portal, contains a detailed discussion of risks that should be considered before considering an investment. These risks include, but are not limited to, illiquidity, complete loss of invested capital, limited operating history, conflicts of interest, blind pool risk, and any public health emergency. In addition to the foregoing risks, the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown and could materially impact this investment.

Information and photography featuring Jamestown's current and previous portfolio of projects and properties are not representative of Jamestown Invest 1, LLC's investment strategy and are not representative of the scale of investments that Jamestown Invest 1, LLC intends to make. Further, there is no assurance that Jamestown Invest 1, LLC will be able to achieve its investment objectives or to access investments like those identified.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, member FINRA/SIPC.

About AltoIRA:

AltoIRA is a financial technology company on a mission to help individuals access and execute investments in alternative assets using their retirement savings. The firm's cost-effective and hassle-free platform streamlines the process for investors, funding portals, and issuers alike. Alto currently works with leading platform partners including AngelList, Republic, Wefunder, and Masterworks, as well as financial advisors, funds, and other direct issuers. Launched in 2018, the Nashville-based fintech firm is backed by leading investors including the family office of Tony James, Moment Ventures, Foundation Capital, and the Sequoia Scout Fund. For more information, please visit www.AltoIRA.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Jamestown

Related Links

https://www.jamestownlp.com

