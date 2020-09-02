Jamie Carey Joins Workspace Innovation Firm The Instant Group As Americas VP, Portfolio Strategy And Business Intelligence

Carey will be responsible for spearheading Instant's Agile Portfolio Strategy (APS) pursuits, working alongside its solutions development team to expand Instant's client relationships by delivering strategic portfolio insights to transition clients into enterprise opportunities and by developing dynamic dashboards to enhance current data and insight capabilities.

"We are thrilled to have Jamie join Instant. He brings deep experience in delivering solutions and outcomes for clients," said Brady. "His ability to mine data and create meaningful insights will allow Instant's clients to make vital and informed decisions, especially during this period of uncertainty."

Carey joins Instant after 12 years in various leasing, research, analytical and sales roles at Jones Lang LaSalle, most recently as senior director, JLL Technologies. Carey was a leader in the portfolio strategy and business intelligence group, responsible for growing the business through sales and client engagement for hundreds of national and global corporate clients. While at JLL, Carey received several innovation awards for his contributions in developing real estate tools and programs to drive client productivity and value, including an enterprise portfolio analytics platform. Prior to JLL, he supported national and global security programs and initiatives for United States government agencies. Passionate for improvement and innovation, Carey is Six Sigma Greenbelt Certified.



About The Instant Group

The Instant Group is a workspace innovation company that rethinks workspace on behalf of its clients, placing nearly 8,000 companies a year in flexible workspace such as serviced, managed or co-working offices. Its listings' platform www.instantoffices.com hosts more than 14,000 flexible workspace centers across the world and is the only site of its kind to represent the global market, providing a service to FTSE 100, Fortune 500, and SME clients. www.theinstantgroup.com

SOURCE The Instant Group

Related Links

www.theinstantgroup.com

