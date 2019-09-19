Jamie Fiedrich Joins Bishop Fox as Vice President of IT Operations

Fiedrich has more than 25 years of experience working with global companies to implement and manage their technology services and solutions. He brings a proven ability to scale solutions and services to meet the most complex IT operational challenges. Prior to joining Bishop Fox, Fiedrich was a Senior Vice President of Digital Services at Rizing LLC/Aasonn LLC. Before that, he held senior Managing Partner and Director Roles at Fruition Partners, where he handled the technical direction and management of the company's managed services business.

"Jamie has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills throughout his career and we are thrilled to have him on our team," said Bill Carroll, Chief Operating Officer at Bishop Fox. "He possesses the right mix of business operations, systems implementation, business intelligence, and program management abilities to develop and drive scalable IT solutions that will help us continue our growth trajectory for years to come."

Fiedrich received his B.A. in scientific and technical communications from Michigan Technological University in 1995.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.

