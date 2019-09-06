Jamie Geller and JChef Launch Kosher Meal Kit Collaboration

"One of the hottest culinary trends is the continued surge of interest in fresh food meal prep services, but kosher consumers have been sitting on the sidelines watching with mouths watering," said Jamie Geller. "No longer! We are really thrilled to collaborate with JChef to bring a capsule menu of some of my favorites to your kitchen. So many of us love to cook and share delicious fresh meals with family and value any short cuts that help us spend less time in the kitchen and more time around the table, with the people we love. The ease and convenience of kosher meal kits is a game changer and something our community has been asking for – we can't wait to share this with everyone."

The Jamie Geller Menu launches with eight options, including Pomegranate Harissa Chicken and Couscous Herb Salad, Shawarma Skillet Dinner and the uber-trendy make-at-home Mediterranean Merguez Shakshuka with fresh pita and creamy hummus topped with chickpeas, sumac and olive oil. The selections include vegetarian, gluten-free and allergy-aware options and subscribers can choose from a variety of plans that suit their need based on family size and number of weekly meals. New recipes will be added each week throughout the collaboration.

"What kosher consumer hasn't silently wished for Jamie to appear in their kitchen to prep dinner?" said Gabriel Saul, founder of JChef. "This is the next best thing! Jamie has created the recipes, chosen ingredients and provided easy prep instructions with her community in mind. This is like @JewlishbyJamie and your entire Instagram food feed coming to life, delivered directly to your door. We look forward to the feedback and helping consumers with everything needed to cook easy and amazing kosher meals."

The Jamie Geller Menu is available for delivery to more than 30 markets nationwide. Selected kits arrive one week after menu selection in recyclable, insulated (72-hour certified) boxes and contain pre-portioned, freshly sourced ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes. Meal kits start at $72 for the classic two-night box including four servings per recipe. Consumers can choose monthly membership or the flexibility of a weekly purchase, there is no contract, with the option to pause a subscription at any time.

For more information about The Jamie Geller Menu for JChef.com, please visit JChef.com/JamieGeller

About Jamie Geller:

Jamie Geller, Jewish food and lifestyle expert and author of six best- selling cookbooks, is famous for sharing Jewish comfort food with fans worldwide. Jamie's global media brand includes her website JamieGeller.com, which features over 10,000 recipes, and the viral @JewlishbyJamie how-to videos with over 500 MILLION views. Jamie also hosts the Chanukah Cooking Special with Jamie Geller on PBS and Create TV, is a regular on the TODAY Show and has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, Martha Stewart Living Radio, Forbes, Family Circle, Cosmopolitan and the Chicago Tribune. Jamie and her husband live in Israel with their six children. Jamie loves nothing more than sharing Jewish comfort food with friends, family and a worldwide community of food enthusiasts.

About JChef.com:

JChef is the number one kosher meal kit delivery service in the United States with service to over 36 states and growing. JChef offers simple and delicious step-by-step kosher recipes that save time and helps bring Jewish families together.

