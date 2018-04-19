Jamie Gorski to Join RENTCafé and Yardi on Stage at AIM Conference

RENTCafé will lead a sponsored session focused on marketing automation for property management at the Apartment Internet Marketing Conference (AIM Conference®) in Huntington Beach this May. Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing at Yardi®, will be joined on stage by guest speaker Jamie Gorski, chief marketing officer for The Bozzuto Group, to discuss game-changing automation strategies designed to drive more leads and leases to property management businesses. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, May 7, from 3:15 - 4:15 p.m.

Practical Magic - Marketing Automation for Multifamily

Take a deep look at the practical applications for marketing automation in the multifamily industry, including today's best automation technology, emerging tools and breakthroughs for the future.

Explore marketing automation tools available today

Identify marketing automation best practices based on current data

Discover groundbreaking technologies used by early adopters

Take home actionable insights for improving your property marketing

Attendees will walk away with a better understanding of the role of marketing automation in property management. "Today's technology allows us to interact in a personalized and timely way via automation, so that we connect with customers at moments of highest impact. When used well, it's very effective, both for the agent and the customer," explains Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing at Yardi.

AIM Conference, Innovated by RENTCafé, will take place May 6-9, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach, California. Register today using the code "RENTCafe18" for a $100 discount.

Interested in marketing automation but unable to attend the conference? Download 9 Marketing Automation Strategies for Property Managers to get started.

About Apartment Internet Marketing Conference

Since 2005, AIM Conference has supported outstanding thought leadership and innovation in the multifamily housing industry. Attendance at AIM is limited to executives who own and operate multifamily communities and elite sponsors. AIM is not open to the general public or to non-sponsoring vendors. Learn more at AIMConf.com.

About The Bozzuto Group

The Bozzuto Group is an experience-focused real estate company that is continually celebrated for its developments, customer service and workplace culture. With an expertise in homebuilding, multifamily development, construction and management for itself and its clients, Bozzuto is devoted to crafting extraordinary experiences.

Founded in 1988, Bozzuto has developed, acquired and built more than 42,000 homes and apartments. Currently, it manages more than 60,000 apartments and two million square feet of retail space along the East Coast between Miami and Boston, in the Northeast and Chicago. bozzuto.com

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

