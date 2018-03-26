Jamie Hopkins Elected to the Fellows of the American Bar Foundation

"Jamie is an exemplary faculty member and a charismatic and engaging educator who can tackle complicated ideas and make them understandable to any audience," said Robert Johnson, President and CEO of The American College of Financial Services. "His passion for the law is demonstrated through the content he contributes to The College's curriculum, where he teaches, publishes and presents on topics such as estate planning and ERISA retirement plans to over 10,000 financial advisors a year. Jamie is well deserving of the prestigious American Bar Foundation recognition."

Established in 1955, the Fellows of the American Bar Foundation is a global honorary society of attorneys, judges, law faculty and legal scholars whose public and private careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the highest principles of the legal profession and to the welfare of their communities. Membership in the Fellows is a prestigious distinction, as it is limited to one percent of lawyers licensed to practice in each jurisdiction. Professor Hopkins was nominated by his peers and elected by the Board of the American Bar Foundation.

"It is an honor to be elected to the Fellows of the American Bar Foundation and to join this distinguished group," said Professor Hopkins. "I am grateful to my peers and to the American Bar Foundation for this recognition, and excited to work with the Fellows to further advance the legal profession."

In 2017, Professor Hopkins was named to the American Bar Association's Top 40 Young Lawyers list, a national recognition for 40 ABA young lawyer members who exemplify a broad range of high achievement, innovation, vision, leadership and legal and community service. In 2015, Professor Hopkins was selected by InvestmentNews as one of the top 40 financial services professionals under the age of 40. In his role at The American College, Professor Hopkins helped develop the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®) designation, which prepares financial advisors to help their clients obtain a secure retirement.

Professor Hopkins has written a new book, "Rewirement: Rewiring the Way You Think About Retirement," which addresses the challenging mental shift for retirees from saving for retirement to responsibly spending down their assets. "Rewirement" is available for purchase here.

Professor Hopkins frequently writes and publishes law review articles dealing with retirement issues such as long-term care, taxation of insurance benefits, and estate planning. He has been published in numerous periodicals, including Villanova Law Review, Nebraska Law Review, and Hastings Journal of Science and Technology Law, authored articles published by the American Bar Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Association and writes regularly for news outlets including Forbes and Barron's.

About The American College of Financial Services

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation's largest non-profit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College's faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders of the financial services profession. For more information, visit TheAmericanCollege.edu.

About the American Bar Foundation

Founded in 1952 by the American Bar Association, the American Bar Foundation (ABF) is an independent, nonprofit organization and the nation's leading research institute for the empirical study of law. The ABF seeks to expand knowledge and advance justice through innovative, interdisciplinary, and rigorous empirical research on law, legal processes, and legal institutions. To further this mission the ABF will produce timely, cutting-edge research of the highest quality to inform and guide the legal profession, the academy, and society in the United States and internationally. The ABF's primary funding is provided by the American Bar Endowment and the Fellows of The American Bar Foundation.

About the Fellows of the American Bar Foundation

Established in 1955, the Fellows of the American Bar Foundation is an honorary organization of lawyers, judges, and legal scholars whose public and private careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the welfare of their communities and to the highest principles of the legal profession.

