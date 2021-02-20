Jamie Howder, FNP-BC Receives "Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner of the Decade" and more in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2021



Jamie M. Howder, FNP-BC was voted a "Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner" for the fifth straight year in the Aesthetic Everything® Awards. In response to receiving the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Award for "Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner", Jamie Howder said, "Our patients are the single most important factor for our success. Top customer service is crucial and it is important that our patients feel valued as soon as they walk into our practice. This honor of being voted a "Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner of the Decade" 2021 reflects our practice's commitment to providing our patients with the best customer service and the best treatments to help them achieve the best version of themselves. They may walk in as a patient, but they will leave as a friend!"

At the age of 20, Howder began her career as an ER registered nurse. Her medical knowledge and devotion to patient care led her to rapidly advance to emergency room Charge Nurse within a year. There, she led a team of nurses with physicians and a multidisciplinary team. The challenging work in the ER energized and inspired her.

Ms. Howder currently practices at Hospitality Medical Aesthetics in Redlands, California. The Med Spa, itself, is no stranger to awards, having been voted a "Best Day Spa" on the Inland Empire HOT LIST.

EDUCATION:

San Bernardino Valley College (ADN)-03

University of Phoenix (BSN)- 06

Loma Linda University (MSN) -06

University of Phoenix (MSN, FNP)-10

SERVICES:

Botox, Dysport Xeomin, Dermal Fillers Juvaderm, Restalyne, Radiesse & Versa, Microneedling, Skincare Treatments, Kybella

CONTACT:

Jamie Howder, FNP-BC - Hospitality Medical Aesthetic

1865 West Redlands Boulevard, Redlands, CA, USA

833.462.4800

www.hospitalitymedicalaesthetics.com

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world. They host the Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo.

