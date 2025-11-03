SEDONA, Ariz. , Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuitive teacher and Enchanting Earth founder Jamie Inglett has released Crystal Creed: The Ultimate Guide to Crystal Healing, a new book that offers readers a practical and experiential approach to working with crystals and expanding their spiritual practice.

Jamie Inglett Releases Crystal Creed: The Ultimate Guide to Crystal Healing

Followed by more than 200,000 people on Instagram for her intuitive crystals and Sedona-based teachings, Inglett blends metaphysical insight with grounded, step-by-step guidance. In Crystal Creed, she invites readers to explore what she describes as the "living light" within the mineral world.

"Crystal Creed was born from an awakening to what I call the crystal codes — the living language of light within the mineral kingdom," Inglett said. "Each stone carries not just energy, but consciousness and ancient wisdom waiting to be remembered."

Part handbook and part reflection, Crystal Creed introduces readers to both foundational and advanced crystal practices, including:

How crystal structures influence energy and healing outcomes

Methods for selecting, cleansing, and programming crystals

Ways to integrate crystals into meditation, chakra work, and daily rituals

Guidance for creating crystal grids and sacred environments

A full-color directory of 104 crystals with properties, uses, and intuitive messages

"This book is truly wonderful; the author clearly understands both crystals and the craft," said Krystina Kellingley, author of Mistflower: The Loneliest Mouse.

Inglett's teachings extend beyond the book through her Enchanted Mystery School, a guided learning community offering courses that explore energy alignment and spiritual growth.

Current programs include:

Crystal Codes Foundation Course (free): An introduction to crystal selection, intention setting, and guided meditation

Enchanted Era Immersion (USD 555): A three-week experience focused on higher-self embodiment and manifestation practices

"Teaching has always been at the heart of my work," Inglett said. "These courses offer a clear path for those ready to create life in alignment with their highest frequency."

To mark the season, Enchanting Earth has also introduced a Crystal Gift Guide featuring handcrafted crystal pieces packaged with intention cards and Sedona-inspired energy.

Crystal Creed and other Enchanting Earth offerings are available at JamieInglett.com and Enchanting-Earth.com. For daily crystal teachings and guided meditations, interested parties can follow @enchantingearthco on Instagram and YouTube.

Contact

Holly Morgan

Holly Morgan Media

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811894/Crystal_Creed.jpg

SOURCE Crystal Creed