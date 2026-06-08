Jamie Oliver and Sea Tales Team Up to Drive Mainstream Demand for Sustainable Seafood

New partnership aims to shift consumer seafood buying behavior through storytelling, transparency, and accessible recipes as pressure on global fish stocks intensifies

AMSTERDAM, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly demand transparency around how their food is sourced, food activist Jamie Oliver joins sustainable seafood company Sea Tales to support their mission to make sustainably caught fish the new global standard.

Launching today in honor of World Oceans Day, the multi-year collaboration kicks off with a new digital content series designed to educate consumers about sustainable seafood through storytelling and accessible recipes to inspire more conscious seafood buying.

Jamie Oliver x Fish Tales: Why Sustainable Fishing Matters Speed Speed Sea Tales Bart van Olphen and Jamie Oliver in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England Sea Tales Fair Trade Certified Skip Jack Tuna in Water

The campaign comes at a pivotal moment for the global seafood industry. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, more than 90% of global fish stocks are fully exploited or overexploited, increasing pressure on marine ecosystems and raising concerns about the future sustainability of one of the world's last major wild food sources.

Sea Tales - founded by chef and seafood sustainability advocate Bart van Olphen and entrepreneur Harm Jan van Dijk - has built its brand around traceable, responsibly-sourced seafood products and direct relationships with fishing communities around the world.

Sea Tales sells MSC and Fair Trade Certified™ Skipjack Tuna, as well as a wide range of MSC and ASC-certified tinned and smoked fish at Whole Foods Market in the U.S. and Canada, as well as Fresh Thyme, Fresh Market, and Walmart.

For the Sea Tales Fair Trade Certified Skipjack Tuna from Bitung, Indonesia, 110 fishers across six small boats catch every fish individually using the traditional pole-and-line method. This highly selective fishing technique has no bycatch of dolphins, sharks, or other vulnerable species. Through Fair Trade Certification, the fishers are ensured of fair and safe working conditions. For every can sold, the fishers receive a premium to invest in their community through scholarship funds, healthcare, life insurance, and/or beach clean ups.

The partnership with Oliver represents a major effort to bring sustainable seafood conversations into mainstream consumer culture, through chef-driven media content and practical home cooking inspiration.

"Bart's Seafood Revolution sums up everything I believe in and have campaigned for across the wider food industry: honest food, sustainable choices and safeguarding food security for generations to come," said Jamie Oliver. "If we want better food on our plates, we also must protect the places it comes from. Fish is one of the last truly wild food sources we have, and we need to act now to protect it."

"Consumers care more than ever about where their food comes from, but seafood remains one of the most confusing categories in the grocery store," said Bart van Olphen, founder of Sea Tales. "We want to help people understand that sustainable seafood can be delicious, accessible, and part of everyday cooking — while also helping protect our oceans for future generations."

The initiative comes as sustainability and sourcing transparency become increasingly important drivers of consumer purchasing behavior, particularly among younger shoppers. According to Deloitte, two-thirds of Gen Z and Millennial consumers say they are willing to pay more for environmentally sustainable products.

The Seafood Revolution series launches June 8, 2026, across Jamie Oliver and Sea Tales digital channels including YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

For more information, please contact Kim Yorio, YC, [email protected] or 201-240-0277.

About Sea Tales

Sea Tales is a mission-driven Dutch seafood brand, launched in North America in 2020 by Bart van Olphen and Harm Jan van Dijk, committed to changing the world of fish. All fish sourced meets strict Marine Stewardship Council criteria: healthy fish stocks, minimal impact on the ecosystem, and fair conditions for fishers. By working exclusively with carefully selected fisheries, Sea Tales knows exactly where its products come from and how they are produced.

About Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver is a global phenomenon in food and advocacy. During a 25-year TV and publishing career, Jamie's sold over 50 million books worldwide and his TV series are watched by millions around the globe. As a result, Jamie's inspired a generation to enjoy cooking fresh, delicious food from scratch. He was featured on the Emmy-nominated Chef's Table: Legends airing on Netflix and his latest book, Eat Yourself Healthy (Flatiron Books, January 2026) was a New York Times bestseller. His programs are aired on the U.S. on The Jamie Oliver FAST channel. His Ministry of Food program (10 Skills in the U.S.) aims to teach 1 million people cooking skills and nutrition by 2030.

About Fair Trade USA

Fair Trade USA, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the leading certifier of Fair Trade products in North America. It offers award-winning, rigorous, and globally recognized sustainable sourcing certification programs that improve livelihoods, protect the environment, and build resilient, transparent supply chains. Fair Trade's Certified™ label on a product signifies that it was made according to stringent Fair Trade standards.

SOURCE Sea Tales