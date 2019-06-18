Jamie Perry, PhD. Named New Editor of The Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Journal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jamie Perry has been named the editor of The Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Journal (CPCJ), a peer-reviewed publication dedicated to prevention, diagnosis and interdisciplinary treatment of cleft and cleft palate and other craniofacial conditions.

Perry is a licensed speech language pathologist and speech scientist, and Associate Professor and current chair of the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C.

CPCJ is published by SAGE Publishing in association with the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association (ACPA), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) association of interested individuals and health care professionals who treat and/or perform research on oral cleft and craniofacial conditions.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Jamie's obvious stature in her field take on editorial leadership for the Journal," said BJ Costello, ACPA board president. "She has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed manuscripts in her own right as well as numerous other articles and book chapters. Her extensive curriculum vita reflects a wide range of professional and academic experience and achievement. We could not have found a more qualified, energetic and respected leader for such an important role."

Perry uses magnetic resonance imaging and 3D computer technology to study the anatomy, speech, and surgical approaches used to treat cleft palate. She is a member of the cleft palate craniofacial team at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.; the director of the Speech Imaging and Visualization Laboratory at East Carolina University; and the coordinator for the cleft palate craniofacial disorders clinic at the university where she provides speech evaluations and therapy to patients with cleft palate and other disorders.

"Being a part of ACPA continues to be one of the most professionally rewarding experiences of my career. Working among such an esteemed group of professionals with a common mission for improving cleft care is what ultimately guided my interest in being editor. CPCJ is the medium through which we advance the incredible work of researchers and clinicians across the globe in cleft care. It is a tremendous honor and privilege to serve in this capacity," Perry said.

For more than 50 years, CPCJ has reported on "basic science and clinical research aimed at better elucidating the pathogenesis, pathology, and optimal methods of treatment of cleft and craniofacial anomalies," according to the publication's website.

SOURCE American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association