Jamie Roche, CEO of HELIX RE, accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Roche, CEO of HELIX RE, global leader in providing digital building plans fast, has been accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry.

Mr. Roche was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Jamie Roche into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Roche studied architecture and began his career among the first teams of designers using CAD to transform architecture at KPMG and with 3D innovators Evans & Sutherland and Silicon Graphics. As a serial entrepreneur, he now leads HELIXRE, a global firm committed to improving the built world by delivering better building plans faster and more affordably.

"Buildings are monumental achievements," said Roche. "They are, at their best, enduring tributes to human ingenuity and I am proud to have spent my career making them better. Contributing to the discussion about improving the built world with esteemed colleagues in the Forbes Council is an exciting opportunity."

About HELIXRE :

HELIXRE is increasing the value of the built world by creating the foundation for collecting and understanding data quickly, easily and affordably. HELIX Twins are accurate plans created in days that include 3D Revit and SketchUp models, 2D AutoCAD plans, PDFs and 360° photo tours and can be shared without special training or software and accessed on standard mobile phones, tablets and laptops. HELIXRE Twins are created using laser scanning (LiDAR), photogrammetry, computer vision, AI, and massive cloud computing power and are delivered within days for less than the cost of traditional building plans. With offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Chicago, Singapore, Mexico and the UK, HELIXRE is the category leader delivering HELIX Twins fast and cost effectively. For more information or to learn how HELIXRE can help make your buildings better, visit http://helixre.com .

