Jampack AI Raises $3.2M Seed Round to Automate Wholesale Operations for CPG Brands

Already processing over $500M in annualized wholesale volume, Jampack AI uses agentic workflows to eliminate the operational complexity of wholesale distribution

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jampack AI, the agentic platform automating wholesale operations for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, today announced it has raised $3.2 million in seed funding. The round was led by Maveron , with participation from Timber Grove Ventures and a group of notable industry angels.

The funding will be used to advance Jampack AI's suite of agentic workflows designed to run complex supply chain processes end-to-end for CPG brands distributing into wholesale channels – from purchase order processing and truckload scheduling to invoicing and everything in between.

Since publicly launching just five months ago, Jampack AI is already processing more than $500 million in annualized wholesale volume. The platform is trusted by some of the fastest-growing brands in CPG, including Fishwife , Immi , and Path Water .

For most CPG brands, wholesale operations remain painstakingly manual. A single purchase order can require toggling between ten or more disconnected tools – from EDI platforms and freight brokers to invoicing software and distributor portals. The result is wasted time, costly errors, and an operational burden that scales with every new retail door.

Jampack AI Co-founder and CEO Matteo Rossant experienced these pain points firsthand while running logistics and sales operations at N!CK'S, one of the fastest-growing CPG brands at the time, where he helped scale the business from zero to $40 million in sales in under 18 months. That front-row seat to the operational chaos of rapid growth – messy spreadsheets, endless email threads, and legacy systems that don't talk to each other – became the catalyst for Jampack AI.

"I watched brands lose entire days to work that should take minutes – copying data between systems, chasing carriers, reconciling invoices by hand," said Matteo Rossant. "Our agents handle all of that – without ripping and replacing the systems brands already rely on. Whether it's an early-stage brand running on spreadsheets or a Fortune 500 company with a robust ERP, our platform meets them where they are."

Early results reflect the scale of the opportunity: brands using Jampack AI save at least 20 hours per week on manual operational work, reduce freight costs by 15%, and experience 50X faster order-to-invoice cycles – all while cutting down on fees, chargebacks, and costly errors that eat into margins.

"Jampack didn't just save us time – it fundamentally changed how we operate. We scaled from 50 to 3,500 retail store doors, and our fulfillment efficiency and accuracy improved along the way," said Tony Davis, Founder and CEO of Bakeful . "In 10 years in this industry, I haven't seen a tool or platform deliver this kind of impact. It's the best investment we've made to help manage our supply chain operations."

Maveron, the venture capital firm co-founded by Starbucks founder Howard Schultz and known for its deep expertise in consumer-facing businesses, led the round.

"What sets Jampack apart is the rare combination of deep operational expertise and an elegant technical approach," said Natalie Dillon, Partner at Maveron. "Wholesale is one of the most complex parts of operating a consumer brand, and I've seen how much it can shape a brand's trajectory throughout my career. Jampack AI's deep customer love in such a challenging category, combined with the product's transformational impact, makes it clear that this team will quietly power breakout brands of the next generation."

With this new funding, Jampack AI plans to expand its engineering team, deepen integrations across the CPG ecosystem, and accelerate its mission to make wholesale operations effortless for every consumer brand.

About Jampack AI

Jampack AI is an agentic platform that automates wholesale operations for CPG brands distributing into wholesale channels. By replacing fragmented, manual workflows with intelligent end-to-end automation, Jampack AI enables brands to process purchase orders, coordinate logistics, and manage invoicing without the operational overhead. Co-founded by Matteo Rossant and Rezi Tsulukidze, the company serves some of the most exciting emerging consumer brands in the country.

Media Contact

Jampack AI

90 Clermont Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205

[email protected]

jampack.ai

SOURCE Jampack AI