JAMS Introduces Inclusion Rider, Promotes Diversity Initiatives in ADR

JAMS, the first major ADR provider to add an inclusion rider option in its clauses, modeled the clause after the Equal Representation in Arbitration pledge, which seeks to increase, on an equal opportunity basis, the number of women appointed as arbitrators in order to achieve a fair representation as soon as practically possible, with the ultimate goal of full parity. JAMS became one of the first major American ADR providers to take the Pledge in 2016 and is continuing its efforts to promote diversity in the industry.

"At JAMS, we make a strong effort to prioritize diversity within our organization and recognize that we have the opportunity to assist businesses looking to do the same," said Chris Poole, chief executive officer at JAMS. "By providing this inclusion rider option, we aim to empower organizations who value diversity in their business initiatives, including their dispute resolution processes."

The JAMS Clause Workbooks offer sample dispute resolution clauses that may be inserted into a contract prior to any dispute ever arising. The sample dispute resolution clauses are set forth and, in some cases, briefly discussed inside. The following inclusion rider option will be available to users effective immediately:

The parties agree that, wherever practicable, they will seek to appoint a fair representation of diverse arbitrators (considering gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation), and will request administering institutions to include a fair representation of diverse candidates on their rosters and list of potential arbitrator appointees.

"The arbitration and international arbitration industry have long struggled with diversity, and we are pleased to see in recent years that many organizations have made strides in addressing this issue," said Kim Taylor, JAMS senior vice president and chief legal & operations officer. "Many businesses have experienced better results with diverse arbitration panels, by bringing multiple perspectives and backgrounds to the dispute. Providing businesses with this tool will not only benefit them, but will create more opportunities in the industry for a diverse group of ADR practitioners."

