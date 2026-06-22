JAMS NAMES PAT MCAFEE CO-OWNER

In His First Food and Beverage Venture, Pat McAfee Takes Ownership Stake in JAMS, Fueling the Brand's Next Phase of Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JAMS, the modern version of the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich, has named Pat McAfee as Co-Owner. The entrepreneur & host of The Pat McAfee Show and ESPN College GameDay, one of the most-watched and influential voices in American media, is taking an ownership stake in what is his first venture in the food and beverage space. The strategic partnership arrives ahead of expanded retail distribution, sports partnerships, and new flavors & innovations hitting nationwide retail this summer.

Connor Blakley, founder of The DropOut Companies, launched JAMS last year with a simple belief; you shouldn't have to choose between delicious taste and ingredients you can feel good about. The frozen sandwich aisle has long been built on short cuts, prioritizing convenience over ingredient quality. JAMS has disrupted the category by delivering 10 grams of protein, no seed oils, no high-fructose corn syrup, no dyes, and jelly made with real fruit. The athlete-backed brand recently announced its landmark partnership with NFL Players Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), to create the first PB&J developed hand-in-hand with active NFL players.

"Me and every other kid in America grew up eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. With Pat as Co-Owner, we will make sure the next generation grows up eating JAMS."

— Connor Blakley, Founder of JAMS

For McAfee, his first food or beverage partnership is personal. As a kid, he dreamed of one day opening his own PB&J shop, simply because he liked them so much. They were still his go-to snack throughout his college and eight-year NFL career– for pre-game meals, post-practice recovery, and team flights. Once he became a father, Pat wanted a version of his favorite childhood snack that he could feel good about giving his family. JAMS was the brand that checked every box, and now he and his family eat them all the time.

McAfee's personal connection to JAMS evolved into a partnership with the company. The JAMS team had been sending product to The Pat McAfee Show set for months, with McAfee and the crew becoming daily consumers. That led to conversations between McAfee and the company's leadership, which confirmed a shared belief in JAMS' mission and growth potential. McAfee then joined the company as Co-Owner.

Since launching in July 2025, JAMS has expanded to Walmart and Target stores nationwide, while building a roster of athlete and creator investors including Alex Morgan, Caleb Williams, JJ Watt, and now McAfee. Over the coming years, McAfee will be hands-on across brand positioning, creative direction, content, strategic partnerships, and long-term vision. JAMS will be integrated across The Pat McAfee Show, his social channels, and anywhere else Pat shows up.

"I grew up in a PB&J house in Western Pennsylvania," McAfee said. "That stayed with me throughout college and my time in the NFL. Those are my roots. To be a part of a brand that sells a product that reminds me of where I come from and has been a consistent part of my life in every stage is what it's all about."

"Pat is one of the most trusted voices in America, that is not something you can manufacture," said Blakley. "His platform speaks for itself — The Pat McAfee Show alone reached roughly 1 billion social media views in a single month — but what matters to us is who we're building this with. Our values aligned from the jump."

About JAMS

Created in 2025 by Nashville based consumer products house Dropout Companies, Jams is a modern reinvention of the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich - upgraded with ingredients that are designed for today's active lifestyles. JAMS delivers 10 grams of protein per sandwich with no seed oils or high-fructose corn syrup. Backed by a roster of top athletes and cultural tastemakers, Jams is redefining snack time with a craveable option that meets the moment. For more information, visit getjams.com or follow @jams

About Pat McAfee

A college football All-American at West Virginia and All-Pro NFL punter with the Indianapolis Colts, McAfee has established himself as one of the most entertaining figures in sports media since retiring. In addition to hosting The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee has worked for a variety of media companies in various roles, spanning WrestleMania to ESPN.

McAfee was selected by the Colts in the 2009 NFL Draft following his college career at West Virginia as a kicker and punter. A four-year starter (2005-08), McAfee finished with 384 points and accumulated more than 5,500 punting yards for the Mountaineers. He was named an All-American his senior year and finished his collegiate career as the all-time scoring leader at WVU. During his nine NFL seasons, McAfee was one of the league's best punters. He was named an All-Pro (2014), a Pro Bowler (2014, 2016) and nominated for the NFL Hall of Fame (2022). A native of Plum, Pa., outside Pittsburgh, McAfee retired after the 2016 NFL season.

SOURCE JAMS