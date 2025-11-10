JAMS PB&J EXPANDS NATIONWIDE WITH TARGET, REIMAGINING AMERICA'S FAVORITE SNACK FOR TODAY'S FAMILIES

Crafted with a simple recipe and real fruit, JAMS delivers a PB&J you can feel good about

Now available in Target stores nationwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jams, the modern twist on the classic PB&J, is officially expanding its retail footprint with a nationwide launch across more than 950 Target stores in the U.S. Created by Nashville-based consumer goods company The DropOut Companies, Jams reimagines a timeless favorite with no junk or compromise.

Each frozen sandwich is crafted with wholesome ingredients—no seed oils, no high-fructose corn syrup, no artificial dyes, and real fruit jelly—and packs 10 grams of protein for balanced fuel on the go. JAMS launched Target stores in its signature Strawberry and Mixed Berry flavors.

"For too long, big corporations have sold out the well-being of American children for profit. That stops now," said Connor Blakley, Founder of The DropOut Companies. "PB&J built America's lunchbox, but somewhere along the way, it got lost. JAMS brings it back—real, simple, done right. Partnering with Target helps us share that standard with families across the country."

"JAMS is about trust as much as taste," said Cody Cooper, Chief Growth Officer at The DropOut Companies. "Every bite represents our goal to make food simple, honest, and something families can trust."

This launch is the latest step in JAMS' nationwide growth, as the brand continues setting a new standard for what it means to truly overdeliver value to customers.

Jams is now available in Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com. For more information, visit getjams.com or follow @getjams on social media.

About Jams

Created in 2025 by Nashville based consumer products house The DropOut Companies, Jams is a modern reinvention of the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich - upgraded with ingredients that are designed for today's active lifestyles. Jams delivers 10 grams of protein per sandwich with no seed oils or high-fructose corn syrup. Backed by a roster of top athletes and cultural tastemakers, Jams is redefining snack time with a craveable option that meets the moment. For more information, visit getjams.com or follow @getjams on all social platforms.

About The DropOut Companies

Dropout Companies is a Nashville-based consumer products house founded in 2023 by Connor Blakley and co-founder Josh Franko. Focused on building the next generation of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands, Dropout reimagines childhood classics for today's families alongside iconic talent. Learn more at dropoutcompanies.com.

SOURCE Jams