NFL Players and JAMS Join Forces to Create First Player-Made PB&J

A first-of-its-kind collaboration developed directly with active NFL players across the league; the new line will launch nationwide this summer at major retailers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JAMS PB&J today announced a partnership with NFL Players Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), to create the first PB&J developed hand-in-hand with active NFL players. The collaborative line arrives in retailers nationwide this summer, joining JAMS' existing lineup at Walmart and Target.

The partnership is centered around active player input. JAMS is committed to meet with players from every team and is inviting any active NFL player to contribute their feedback on flavors, ingredients, and packaging. The goal is to create a final lineup that doesn't just carry players' names; it reflects how they actually eat, fuel, and prepare. Active players can reach JAMS through NFL Players Inc.

Caleb Williams, quarterback for the Chicago Bears, said, "I am excited to partner with Jams alongside 888 Midas. I've always been very intentional about how I fuel my body and we're proud to invest in a modern take on my favorite childhood classic. It's important to fuel your body to perform at your best and being part of what Jams is creating to enjoy an on-the-go snack that you can feel good about, is a perfect fit. We knew we wanted to be part of what the team is building."

"This isn't a logo deal," said Connor Blakley, Founder of JAMS. "I always thought my involvement with the NFLPA would be as a player, not an official partner. Now even having the chance to be within 5 feet of Baker Mayfield is a dream come true."

Through the partnership, NFL Players Inc. is granting JAMS full licensed access to NFL player names, images, and likenesses for packaging, retail, digital, and advertising, along with official NFLPA branding and trademarks on product and all marketing.

"PB&J products have become a staple in locker rooms and a trusted on the go fuel source for many NFL players," said Ben Ruiz, NFL Players Inc. VP of Consumer Products. "With JAMS, we saw an opportunity to help bring a product to market that's built for performance at the highest level, while also creating something athletes, families, and fans of all ages can enjoy."

"We started Jams before we knew 80,000 PB&Js were being eaten across the league every year. When that number came out, it validated everything. Now we get to build the product that players have always wanted, directly with them," said Jams co-founder Josh Franko.

Additional retail partners and product details will be announced ahead of the summer release.

About JAMS

Created in 2025 by Nashville based consumer products house Dropout Companies, Jams is a modern reinvention of the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich - upgraded with ingredients that are designed for today's active lifestyles. JAMS delivers 10 grams of protein per sandwich with no seed oils or high-fructose corn syrup. Backed by a roster of top athletes and cultural tastemakers, Jams is redefining snack time with a craveable option that meets the moment. For more information, visit getjams.com or follow @jams on all social platforms.

About the NFL Players Association

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) is the union for professional football players in the NFL and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of protecting the health, safety and financial future of its more than 2,000 player members, who are the backbone of North America's most popular and highest

revenue-generating sport. Through a wide offering of programs, resources and engagement opportunities, the NFLPA provides world-class service to players throughout their career lifecycle and builds solidarity to advocate on their behalf in the areas of healthcare, revenue, compensation and working conditions. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 season. Learn more at nflpa.com.

About NFL Players Inc.

NFL Players Inc., the marketing and licensing arm of the NFL Players Association, connects businesses to the authenticity, reach and influence of NFL players. Managing the commercial rights of more than 2,000 active players, it supports over 150 partners including licensees, sponsors, and media platforms across e-commerce, retail, digital, and direct-to-consumer channels. As the NFLPA's for-profit business, NFL Players Inc. drives growth through group licensing, player activations and brand collaborations that bring fans closer to the game. By aligning the interests of players, fans, and partners, it ensures NFL players remain at the center of the business of football. Learn more at nflpa.com/partners/players-inc.

SOURCE JAMS