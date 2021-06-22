JAMS Reopens Resolution Centers

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, has announced the reopening of its Resolution Centers for in-person sessions, in accordance with changes to local and federal COVID-19 guidance. JAMS neutrals also continue to be available for virtual and hybrid sessions, which have become quite popular with attorneys and their clients.

The availability of each neutral to conduct in-person, virtual and hybrid sessions is listed on their profiles on the JAMS website, and parties may contact neutrals' case managers for further details.

"We are excited to welcome our neutrals, associates and clients back to our Resolution Centers and to be able to work in-person again as parties feel comfortable," said Chris Poole, JAMS CEO. "I am proud of our organization's response to this global crisis and the demonstrated ability to pivot and ensure the continued support and quality of service to those who trust us to resolve their disputes. Remote ADR is here to stay, and its many benefits are undeniable. We look forward to continuing to offer these services alongside in-person sessions moving forward."

While proof of full vaccination will not be required prior to entering a JAMS Resolution Center, JAMS will continue to require face coverings and social distancing in all public areas until July 30, 2021. The policy will be re-evaluated at that time. Parties are encouraged to contact their panelist or case manager with any questions about this policy and how it will impact their session.

JAMS is also continuing to implement additional safety measures to minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, including the following:

Adhering to extensive cleaning and sanitizing protocols and procedures

Providing personal protective equipment to all staff and neutrals (and providing disposable masks for clients who may not have one)

Using plexiglass partitions at reception desks

Ensuring hand sanitizer is readily available throughout each center

Providing individual boxed lunches and snacks

Enforcing interaction protocols, including directing foot traffic, setting meeting room capacities and limiting the number of clients in each center at a given time

The most updated safety protocols and procedures, can be found here.

About JAMS – Local Solutions. Global Reach.

Founded in 1979, JAMS is the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution services worldwide. JAMS successfully resolves and manages business and legal disputes by providing efficient, cost-effective and impartial ways to overcome barriers at any stage of conflict. JAMS offers customized in-person, virtual and hybrid resolution services locally and globally through a combination of industry-specific experience, first-class client service, the latest technology and highly trained mediators and arbitrators.

With a roster of over 400 neutrals and 29 locations, JAMS resolves thousands of the world's important cases every year. JAMS neutrals are adept at managing the resolution process whether they are conducting in-person, virtual or hybrid hearings.

More information is available at www.jamsadr.com, and you can connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and our JAMS ADR blog. To learn about diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at JAMS, visit www.jamsadr.com/diversity/.

