Jamul Casino® Awards $1.2 Million Jackpot to San Diego Resident

Also known as one of San Diego's top destinations for exceptional entertainment, outstanding cuisine, and exquisite events, Jamul Casino offers 46 live table games, in addition to nearly 1,700 slot machines, a dedicated poker room, numerous restaurants, lounges, and more. Earlier this year, Jamul Casino opened a suite of High Limit Rooms, including a High Limit Asian Games room with tables for Baccarat and Face Up Pai Gow Poker.

With the winnings, Phuc plans to spend time with his family and go on vacation.

Mary Cheeks, President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, states, "Congratulations to Phuc Nguyen! We know this winning can be life changing, and we're so pleased that Jamul Casino could be a part of that. This incredible win is very exciting for our team. It's a dealer's greatest wish to be a part of a hand this monumental."

Jamul Casino prides itself on generously rewarding its players, through significant promotional rewards and sizeable gaming payouts for its players. Since opening less than six (6) years ago, Jamul Casino has made its players richer through jackpot payouts totaling nearly $345 million.

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

