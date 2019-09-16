Jamul Casino® Celebrates Third Anniversary by Welcoming Culinary Legend, Jeremiah Tower

JAMUL, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, October 12, 2019, Jamul Casino will celebrate its third anniversary by welcoming celebrity chef Jeremiah Tower to take over the Casino's fine dining steakhouse, Prime Cut. The legendary chef will host two dinner seatings on Saturday, October 12 at 5pm and 7:30pm and Lobster Brunch on Sunday, October 13 from 11am-3pm to toast the Casino's anniversary. The interactive Saturday night meals will feature highlights of his biographical documentary Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent, and a cooking demonstration from the menu Chef Tower has prepared specifically for this occasion. The cost is $175 per guest, and reservations can be made at OpenTable.com. Located at 14145 Campo Road in Jamul, CA, Jamul Casino is quickly becoming known as the top destination in San Diego County for both gaming and culinary excellence.

Jeremiah Tower is one of the most influential figures of American food. Our nation's first celebrity chef, Tower is the pioneer of the culinary style known as California cuisine. Winner of three James Beard Foundation Awards, Tower is best known for his tenure as chef at Chez Panisse and his own legendary San Francisco restaurant, Stars (1984 – 1998), which was one of the country's top-grossing restaurants and most talked-about eateries. He has also written numerous books, including the James Beard award-winning New American Classics.

Jamul Casino's ability to partner with celebrity chefs like Jeremiah Tower is one of several reasons the Casino is earning a reputation as a top culinary destination in San Diego County. Past celebrity chef guests have included Claudia Sandoval, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Gail Simmons, and Prime Cut has also been host to two of only 67 Certified Master Chefs® in the world. Last year, the dining and nightlife venues at Jamul Casino earned two San Diego Union-Tribune San Diego's Best Readers' Poll awards, including Best Entertainment Venue and Best Sports Bar, and the wine list at Prime Cut was honored with the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence in both 2018 and 2019. In addition, the Casino recently announced the hire of well-known Food & Beverage industry leader, Benjamin Petell, to continue to expand and enhance the Casino's culinary offerings.

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, states, "At Jamul Casino, we pride ourselves on offering unique experiences—whether that's dancing with Lady Luck on our gaming floor or delighting your taste buds at one of our seven restaurants. We are thrilled to welcome Jeremiah Tower to help us celebrate our third anniversary by offering another one-of-a-kind experience to our guests."

About Jamul Indian Village of California

Jamul Indian Village of California is one of 13 federally recognized tribes that are part of the Kumeyaay Nation, with roots in east San Diego County going back 12,000 years. The Tribe uses revenue and resources from Jamul Casino to fund educational opportunities, healthcare, and housing initiatives for its members, and projects that benefit the surrounding community, through a tribal-state gaming compact with the State of California signed in 2015. For more information about Jamul Indian Village of California, please visit jamulindianvillage.com .

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the recently rebranded Jamul Casino, located in Jamul, California, is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned entity of Jamul Indian Village of California. The $430 million casino features over 1,600 slot machines, 39 live table games, and a dedicated poker room with weekly tournaments; free shuttle service from various locations in San Diego; live entertainment; and seven restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

