Jamul Casino® Delights Guests with New Design-Driven Destination for Food and Fun

JAMUL, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamul Casino is pleased to announce its new Jamul Marketplace, the Casino's casual cuisine hub offering a diversity of fun food. The Marketplace renovation comes just two months after the entire Casino was furnished with new carpet and just a year after the opening of its open-air venue The Rooftop, demonstrating a commitment to maintaining and improving the beautiful property. With a completely re-imagined design and new culinary offerings, Jamul Casino is curating a unique guest experience unmatched in Southern California, featuring food, fun, gaming, and entertainment.

Design

The redesigned Marketplace is inspired by Downtown San Diego's aesthetic. Highlighting warm woodgrain, brick, and custom murals, the Marketplace is reminiscent of San Diego's unique urban environment, just 20 minutes way. Renovations also included new signage, new furniture, re-upholstered booths, specialty lighting, quartz countertops, earth-toned paint, and subway wall tile. The new centerpiece is a 360-degree cylindrical LED video screen extending 17 feet to the ceiling that will offer custom content programming—the only one of its kind in Southern California.

Jamul Casino partnered with I-5 Design | Build to create the design plan as well as complete the renovation. Aaron Carpenter, Account Executive with I-5 Design | Build, states, "Mary Cheeks' vision with the cylindrical video screen was a stroke of brilliance. Whether it's offering info about the Casino's latest promotions or a peaceful scene of tropical fish, this feature allows a moment-by-moment opportunity to create a unique ambiance and a visual draw within the updated venue."

Menus

Jamul Casino has also revamped its Marketplace menus.

Burgers & Shakes now offers four (4) unique flavor upgrades to French fries with its mini Super Frites dishes, including "Hot as Hell," "Buffaloed and Blue," "Morning Glory," and "Piggy Express." Extra-thirsty guests can accompany their meal with a mega-size 32-oz drink in a branded commemorative cup.

now offers four (4) unique flavor upgrades to French fries with its mini Super Frites dishes, including "Hot as Hell," "Buffaloed and Blue," "Morning Glory," and "Piggy Express." Extra-thirsty guests can accompany their meal with a mega-size 32-oz drink in a branded commemorative cup. The Taqueria offers fresh Mexican cuisine, cooked to order. Menu items include a grilled Mahi Mahi Burrito, Pollo Adobada Mulitas, and Coctel de Camarón.

offers fresh Mexican cuisine, cooked to order. Menu items include a grilled Mahi Mahi Burrito, Pollo Adobada Mulitas, and Coctel de Camarón. Proper Smoked Barbecue offers a signature Australian Wagyu Brisket and a new Pulled Pork Sandwich featuring the original Hungry Chef BBQ sauce.

offers a signature Australian Wagyu Brisket and a new Pulled Pork Sandwich featuring the original Hungry Chef BBQ sauce. The Pizzeria has launched a new-and-improved rustic-style pizza dough recipe.

has launched a new-and-improved rustic-style pizza dough recipe. The Coffee Shop, which serves Starbucks Coffee®, is now offering a Pineapple and Orange Dole Whip along with Mary's Donuts and Bread & Cie pastries.

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, states, "Jamul Marketplace offers our culinary team the opportunity to put their own creative spin on cuisine after listening to guest feedback. This continued investment in Jamul Casino during its fifth year of operations really speaks to the Tribe's commitment of making Jamul Casino the freshest, safest, cleanest, tastiest, and most rewarding casino in the region."

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 43 live table games, and a dedicated poker room and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

