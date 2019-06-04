Jamul Casino® Expands Award-Winning Food & Beverage Program with Hire of Industry Leader, Benjamin Petell

JAMUL, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamul Casino is excited to announce it has welcomed Benjamin Petell as its new Director of Food & Beverage/Retail. A seasoned expert, he brings fifteen years of experience managing large-scale resort amenities and food & beverage operations. At Jamul Casino, Mr. Petell is now responsible for the overall retail and food & beverage operations of the casino's seven distinct restaurants. Last year, the restaurants at Jamul Casino earned two San Diego Union-Tribune San Diego's Best Readers' Poll awards, including Best Entertainment Venue and Best Sports Bar, and the wine list at Prime Cut, the casino's fine dining steakhouse, was honored with the Wine Spectator 2018 Award of Excellence.

Mr. Petell brings to Jamul Casino a wealth of experience and best practices. In his previous position as the Director of Beverage at Pechanga Resort Casino, he had oversight of a fourteen-person leadership team and three hundred team members for fifteen bars, including several nightlife venues, and a theatre. He has also overseen operations for a 1,065-room hotel, including beverage, valet, bell desk, concierge, three restaurants, and a pool. In this position, he designed and implemented restaurant concepts and other resort amenities, resulting in a six-figure increase in operating income. Mr. Petell earned his bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in business from the University of Rhode Island.

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, states, "I knew of Ben's excellent reputation, his success, and his leadership development, and I identified him as the perfect fit for this position. Jamul Casino is planning extraordinary new offerings, and Ben's talent is timely."

About Jamul Indian Village of California

Jamul Indian Village of California is one of 13 federally recognized tribes that are part of the Kumeyaay Nation, with roots in east San Diego County going back 12,000 years. The Tribe uses revenue and resources from Jamul Casino to fund educational opportunities, healthcare, and housing initiatives for its members, and projects that benefit the surrounding community, through a tribal-state gaming compact with the State of California signed in 2015. For more information about Jamul Indian Village of California, please visit jamulindianvillage.com .

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the recently rebranded Jamul Casino, located in Jamul, California, is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned entity of Jamul Indian Village of California. The $430 million casino features over 1,600 slot machines, 37 live table games, and a dedicated poker room with weekly tournaments; free shuttle service from various locations in San Diego; live entertainment; and seven restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

