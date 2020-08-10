Jamul Casino® Opens THE ROOFTOP Event Venue

JAMUL, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamul Casino is excited to announce that its newest event venue, THE ROOFTOP, is now open for all-season events and accepting reservations for weddings, corporate parties, holiday celebrations, birthdays, anniversaries, and more. And despite its stunning panoramas, high-end construction, and resort-style furnishings, the space currently does not require an extra facility fee. With state-of-the-art, flexible options, THE ROOFTOP offers an opportunity to enjoy spectacular mountain views and exquisite cuisine in a one-of-a-kind setting.

Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman, Erica M. Pinto, states, "THE ROOFTOP was truly a passion project for the Tribe. With the Casino's views into the mountains and Otay Open Space Preserve, we knew we had the opportunity to create something that didn't exist anywhere else. We envisioned an all-purpose, all-event, all-season venue that wows our guests from the minute they step off the elevator. We were thrilled to partner with the talented team at QualCraft to make this vision a reality."

Michael Jacobs Bonnett, Owner of QualCraft Construction, says, "THE ROOFTOP project was a true collaboration between the Jamul Indian Village Tribe, Jamul Casino management, and the design-build team at QualCraft. We instantly appreciated the Tribe's vision for having a uniquely adaptable venue, and we went about sourcing the best vendors globally to provide a truly state-of-the-art space."

Tile Tech Floating Floor

For maximum flexibility, numerous amenities in the 10,000-square-foot space are movable, including a large horizontal fire feature, cabanas, resort-quality furniture, and custom partition panels. A floating floor with removable tiles by LA-based Tile Tech allows for multiple access points to power and utilities throughout THE ROOFTOP.

StruXure Pergola

The key to the all-weather, all-season flexibility of THE ROOFTOP is a pivoting, motorized, louvered pergola by StruXure. This technology offers access to sunlight and fresh air, or a completely weather-tight option in less-than-ideal conditions.

Svalson Sliding Windows

A vertical sliding glass system by Sweden-based Svalson lines the perimeter of THE ROOFTOP. These extremely innovative "sliding windows" are found in only one other location in San Diego County.

Immersive A/V System

The high-tech A/V system includes 33 speakers and subwoofers throughout THE ROOFTOP and around the teak dance floor to create high-quality sound zones, minimize the sound leaving the venue, and offer an immersive audio experience. Additionally, THE ROOFTOP also features a 16' x 6' state-of-the-art portable LED video wall available to add visually stunning video and graphics to any special event.

Separate Exterior Elevator

THE ROOFTOP has its own private, red-carpet entrance and elevator to take guests directly from the valet parking area to the venue for a truly VIP start to any event.

About Jamul Indian Village of California

Jamul Indian Village of California is one of 13 federally recognized tribes that are part of the Kumeyaay Nation, with roots in east San Diego County going back 12,000 years. The Tribe uses revenue and resources from Jamul Casino to fund educational opportunities, healthcare, and housing initiatives for its members, and projects that benefit the surrounding community, through a tribal-state gaming compact with the State of California signed in 2015. For more information about Jamul Indian Village of California, please visit jamulindianvillage.com .

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the recently rebranded Jamul Casino, located in Jamul, California, is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned entity of Jamul Indian Village of California. The $430 million, award-winning Casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 39 live table games, and a dedicated poker room with weekly tournaments; free shuttle service from various locations in San Diego; live entertainment; and seven restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

