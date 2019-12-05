Jamul Casino® Revamps Loft 94, Now Offering an Asian-Inspired Experience

JAMUL, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamul Casino recently relaunched its eclectic upstairs dining and entertainment venue, Loft 94, redesigned with an Asian theme and menu. Now named Loft 94: Yakitori | Noodle | Craft, the terrace restaurant offers outdoor yakitori grills, new furnishings, craft cocktails, and specialty noodle options, including ramen and pho dishes. As one of Jamul Casino's seven distinct restaurants, the relaunch of Loft 94 enhances Jamul Casino's growing reputation as a top destination in San Diego for gaming and culinary excellence.

The new theme of Loft 94 was created by Benjamin Petell, Jamul Casino's Director of Food & Beverage/Retail with culinary support of Executive Chef Keoni Simmons. Mr. Petell joined Jamul Casino earlier this year, bringing fifteen years of experience managing large-scale resort amenities and food & beverage operations. In previous positions, he has designed and implemented restaurant concepts and other resort amenities that have resulted in a six-figure increase in operating income.

Loft 94 now features a completely re-vamped menu, including an assortment of non-traditional cocktails. Memorable blends include a torched meringue-topped old fashioned, and a clarified sake cosmopolitan with a cranberry stir stick that gradually changes the color and flavor profile of the cocktail. Additional seasonal recipes include:



Fireside

2 oz Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

.75 oz Fresh Lemon

1 dash Aztec Chocolate Bitters

1 oz Simple Syrup

Served in an applewood smoked glass, with a toasted marshmallow and sweet and spicy bacon skewer.

Iced Emerald

1 oz Plymouth Gin

.5 oz Lillet Blanc

.25 oz Green Chartreuse

.25 oz Elderflower

1 dash Orange Bitters

Stirred and served inside a large format ice sphere that is cracked tableside. Garnished with micro lemon mint and a matcha cream-covered vanilla wafer.

Petell states, "The vision for the cocktails at the all-new Loft 94 was to create extraordinary combinations that not only taste outstanding, but are also visually striking and complimentary to the menu. The recipes blend non-traditional methods and flavors and combine with the new dining menu, phenomenal atmosphere, and majestic view to give our guests a truly unique food and beverage experience for our area. There really is no other place like it."

About Jamul Indian Village of California

Jamul Indian Village of California is one of 13 federally recognized tribes that are part of the Kumeyaay Nation, with roots in east San Diego County going back 12,000 years. The Tribe uses revenue and resources from Jamul Casino to fund educational opportunities, healthcare, and housing initiatives for its members, and projects that benefit the surrounding community, through a tribal-state gaming compact with the State of California signed in 2015. For more information about Jamul Indian Village of California, please visit jamulindianvillage.com .

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the recently rebranded Jamul Casino, located in Jamul, California, is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned entity of Jamul Indian Village of California. The $430 million casino features over 1,600 slot machines, 39 live table games, and a dedicated poker room with weekly tournaments; free shuttle service from various locations in San Diego; live entertainment; and seven restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

