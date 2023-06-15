Jamul Casino® Welcomes Actor and Hollywood Insider, Mario Lopez, to Kick-Off Summer Block Party

Casino Kick-Starts Summer with Free Play, Free Lobster, Musical Talent, and More

JAMUL, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 17, 2023, Jamul Casino will host its 2023 summer Block Party featuring free play and free lobster for all casino guests, celebrity bingo, and an exclusive concert at its intimate open-air venue, The Rooftop. Located at 14145 Campo Road in Jamul, CA, the Casino's all-day celebration will feature:

Chula Vista native, Mario Lopez, will host celebrity bingo at Jamul Casino’s annual summer Block Party on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Jamul Casino's annual Block Party demonstrates its Fun! Above All Else. promise to its guests with free gaming and cuisine, outstanding entertainment, and nonstop fun.

Invitation-Only Celebrity Bingo with Mario Lopez

Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub will host Celebrity Bingo with Chula Vista's own Mario Lopez, former actor as Slater on Saved By The Bell, and current host of Access Hollywood and Access Daily on NBC. Guests will enjoy great food, gaming fun, and the opportunity to win their share of $10,000 in cash prizes during each bingo session at 11:30am and 1:30pm. Tickets to this event will be given to select Jamul Casino VIP guests and offered through the Casino's social media channels and radio partners.

Supper Club at The Rooftop with MO5AIC

Helping Jamul Casino to kick off summer will be sensational a cappella group, MO5AIC. The 5-man vocal collaboration has appeared on America's Got Talent and NBC's Sing-Off, and set the gold standard for live a cappella entertainment. The group will take the stage at The Rooftop for two performances at 5:30pm and 8pm. Tickets can be purchased here for $85, and will also be given away to select Jamul Casino VIP guests and offered through Jamul Casino's social media channels and radio partners.

Free Play and Lobster for All Casino Guests

In addition to cash giveaways and celebrity appearances, all guests will receive $20 in free play, available to use at the Casino's slot machines or table games. Guests may visit the promotional kiosks between 6am and 6pm to claim their $20 in free play.

Another Jamul Casino Block Party tradition is free food for all guests. The theme of this year's "Taste of Jamul" is World's Biggest Lobster Fry. From 12pm to 4pm in JIVe Lounge, Jamul Casino will offer fried lobster tail, beer battered potato wedges, corn on the cob, and strawberry cheesecake—all for free. Guests may visit any promotional kiosk after 12pm for a ticket to the Lobster Fry.

Endless Seafood Extravaganza

From 5pm to 10pm, Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub will offer an incredible selection of seafood options like Seafood Paella, Oysters, Jumbo Cocktail Prawns, King Crab Legs, Dungeness Crab, Herb-Crusted Prime Rib, Chilean Sea Bass, an array of side dishes, and decadent desserts. The cost is $69.95 per guest. Select Jamul Casino VIP guests may enjoy the seafood feast free of charge or 50 percent off.

Live Entertainment

To keep the party lively all day, the Block Party will bring out local musical talent, also free to all guests. Live entertainment in JIVe Lounge will include DJ Marc Eazy, Anthem Road, and B.I.G. The Casino will also host DJ High Maintenance in Loft 94 beginning at 5pm, and DJ Shine and the Jamul Gems on the Casino floor beginning at 4pm.

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, says, "Jamul Casino's annual Block Party is a great time to check out San Diego's closest casino. With free play, free lobster, celebrity bingo, a special culinary event by our talented chefs, our Supper Club at The Rooftop event with MO5AIC, and our always-friendly team members—it's an action-packed day showcasing some of Jamul Casino's most popular features and programming."

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars, and lounges. Jamul Casino supports 1,200 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

